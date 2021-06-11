5 offseason trades that will move the needle in the 2021 NFL season

This offseason, with the salary cap being as tight as it is, there weren't that many possible trades in the NFL. However, of the trades that were finalized, there are some that could really turn their teams around for the upcoming 2021 season.

5 offseason trades that will have the largest impact

#1 OT Orlando Brown to the Kansas City Chiefs

It's no secret that the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line completely crumbled last season. The Chiefs believe it even cost them their second Super Bowl victory in as many seasons. This offseason, the Chiefs made it their mission to rebuild the offensive line in front of Patrick Mahomes, and rebuild they have.

One of the biggest additions is the acquisition of left tackle Orlando Brown from the Baltimore Ravens. The two-time Pro Bowler will now have the responsibility of protecting Patrick Mahomes' blind side. Brown is one of the strongest offensive linemen in the NFL and should put a stop to the pressure on the left.

#2 WR Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans

The trade that rocked the NFL! Julio Jones was traded from the Atlanta Falcons to the Tennessee Titans this offseason. Jones was seemingly itching to leave Atlanta, and after a bevy of speculation over where he would be traded, Tennessee won the stakes.

Julio Jones will add another dimension to a Tennessee Titans offense that already has A.J. Brown and Derrick Henry. Not only does it give quarterback Ryan Tannehill another offensive weapon, it also makes it harder for opposing defenses. With so many options on the ground and in the air, the Titans have made a major upgrade to their team.

#3 QB Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts

When quarterback Carson Wentz was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Indianapolis Colts, it just made sense. Wentz has struggled with injuries as well as poor on-field play with the Eagles. The Colts lost Phillip Rivers to retirement after just one season in Indianapolis and needed a starting quarterback.

Being reunited with his former offensive coordinator, now Colts head coach Franck Reich, might just be what Wentz needs at this point in his career. The Colts have built one of the best offensive lines in the NFL and Wentz has reliable running backs and receivers to make his job easier in Indy.

Frank Reich’s confidence in Carson Wentz speaks volumes towards QBs capabilities for 2021 season https://t.co/G7aGVSWoy5 — Spyll (@spyllit) June 11, 2021

#4 QB Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams

Even before the 2020 regular season ended, it was speculated that the Detroit Lions would trade quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Los Angeles Rams emerged victorious from this one. Jared Goff had his moments, and even led the Rams to the Super Bowl. But his inability to win it all seemed to force the Rams' hand, following which they traded him to the Detroit Lions.

Stafford should now have the ability to make a playoff push, something he wasn't able to do with the Lions. Even though the Lions had an abysmal 5-11 record in 2020, Stafford threw for 4,084 passing yards and twenty-six touchdowns.

#5 OT Trent Brown to the New England Patriots

In an effort to add depth and experience to the offense, the New England Patriots traded for offensive tackle Trent Brown from the Las Vegas Raiders for a fifth-round pick, in a move that took many by surprise. This will be Brown's second tenure with the Patriots; he won the Super Bowl with New England in 2018.

In 2019, Brown allowed just one sack in one of his best pro seasons, earning a trip to his first NFL Pro Bowl.

From yesterday. And yes, Gunner caught that and Trent Brown remains an incredibly large human. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/ZsvHYZ83Wx — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) June 11, 2021

