NFL Trade Rumors: 5 players unlikely to return to the Philadelphia Eagles for the 2021-22 season

The Philadelphia Eagles are entering what will be a strange season for the franchise. The team is now in a new era after trading Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts and are, presumably, rolling with Jalen Hurts as the starter. The roster still has a lot of quality, but most of them are free agents after this season.

If the team stays healthy, the Eagles might even make a surprise run at the NFC East title. But after that, the roster rebuild will be a mammoth task. The team will likely trade a few players to get some assets in return rather than letting them walk for nothing in return. They will even cut players to shed some weight off the wage bill to make way for better replacements.

But who can the Eagles move before the season begins?

Five Philadelphia Eagles star likely to be on the move

#1 - Zach Ertz, TE

The fact that Zach Ertz is still on the Eagles roster at this point is a surprise. It looks like he'll at least report to training camp but will likely end up getting traded during August or even released to sign for a contender.

Whatever the outcome, the friction between Ertz and the organization got too strong in 2020. Since he's a free agent next year and Dallas Goedert is primed for a breakout year, Ertz is unlikely to be with the Eagles come Week 1.

#2 - J. J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR

Arcega-Whiteside lives under a cloud of having been picked before DK Metcalf in the 2019 NFL draft. Eagles fans have lamented the pick, especially after seeing their wide receivers being so unproductive and Metcalf blossoming into one of the most dynamic receivers in the league.

In two years in the NFL, Arcega-Whiteside has managed only 254 receiving yards. He has been a big disappointment for Philadelphia and, with fewer reps on the team, plus the presence of other young receivers, he may find himself gone after the final roster cuts.

Maddox has struggled for the last two seasons

#3 - Avonte Maddox, CB

Maddox's drop in production was spectacular. He emerged as a star slot defender as a rookie in 2018. But after former Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz decided to test him on the outside, his performances have been terrible.

Avonte Maddox again makes @DZangaroNBCS' list of the most important Eagles.



More on how things look in the secondary and what the Eagles will need from Maddox:https://t.co/olJV66SqOZ — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) July 12, 2021

With the Eagles lacking options to field alongside Darius Slay, Maddox will likely be the team's second cornerback again. He will be a free agent in 2022 and Philadelphia should seek more suitable options for the position.

#4 - Jordan Howard, RB

A veteran now in his third stint with the Eagles, Howard is in danger of missing out on a roster spot after training camp. The Eagles claimed Kerryon Johnson off the waivers, and they also got a steal in Kenneth Gainwell in the fifth round of the draft.

#Eagles putting together a deep roster of RBs & creating competition between the likes of Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, rookie Kenneth Gainwell, Jordan Howard & now Johnson along with a few others https://t.co/3E4IaXkt4C — Lance Medow (@LanceMedow) May 7, 2021

With Miles Sanders locked in as the number one back, along with Johnson and Gainwell as the backups, the fourth running back spot will be a toss between Howard and Boston Scott. The latter provides a better option as a receiver out of the backfield and returning kicks, so his versatility may play a part in the final decision.

#5 - John Hightower, WR

The main tone of the 2020 draft for the Eagles was to get some speed in the receiving unit. John Hightower stood out during training camp and was awarded a roster spot but failed to impact games.

Since he didn't play on special teams and wasn't much of a factor in the offense, the new additions to the position, plus the development of Quez Watkins, makes it difficult for Hightower to survive the final roster cuts. He may find himself back on the practice squad, but he will not play for Philadelphia in 2021.

