5 quarterbacks the Cleveland Browns should have chosen over Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns have made their choice. With the trade of Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers, it is clear that they stand solely behind Deshaun Watson no matter what. Watson signed a record contract with the Browns, yet he might not play a single snap of football in the 2022 NFL season.

A suspension hangs over his head as a result of the 24 sexual accusations he faces. Watson recently settled 20 out of those 24 cases, but the NFL has yet to decide on his playing status. From a footballing standpoint, Watson is a very strong quarterback, but he hasn’t played since the 2020 season and he brings a lot of baggage.

Bringing in Watson was an idea that had as many drawbacks as positives, perhaps even more. With this in mind it’s worth remembering that right back at the beginning of the offseason, there were a number of candidates who could have arrived in his place. Here are five quarterbacks the Cleveland Browns could have pursued instead:

#1 – Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield has been traded to the Carolina Panthers

Baker Mayfield has been a good quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, albeit not spectacular. He led the franchise from having a 0-16 season to winning their first playoff game since 1994. His lack of consistency pushed the Browns to seek other options following the 2021 season.

Mayfield's treatment right up until his trade to the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday was shabby and uncalled for. Yet, Mayfield was an option that Cleveland could have continued with instead of trading for Watson.

Given the controversy that arrived with the former Houston Texans quarterback, the Browns could have kept their dignity and given Mayfield another chance. He had one further year on his contract and the Browns had a loft of dispensable draft capital. They could have given him another year and perhaps landed one of the numerous projected talents in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Instead, they will face Mayfield in their opening game of the season when the Carolina Panthers come to Ohio. Friends really do make the worst enemies.

#2 – Jameis Winston

New Orleans Saints v Washington Football Team

Jameis Winston has benefited from his time as a backup in New Orleans, and was set to start after the retirement of Drew Brees. An injury put an end to his 2021 season, but he will be back in the 2022 campaign.

The Jameis Winston that left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was an interception machine. In his last season there, he threw for 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He has improved since working with Brees and Sean Payton and he will now be the Saints' starter this season. In 2021 he threw for 1,170 yards and 14 touchdowns with three interceptions and led New Orleans to a 5-2 record.

James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV Most INTs

Since 2018



CAR Baker Mayfield 56

CAR Sam Darnold 52

DET Jared Goff 49

NO Jameis Winston 47 Most INTsSince 2018 CAR Baker Mayfield 56CAR Sam Darnold 52DET Jared Goff 49NO Jameis Winston 47

His style of play is dynamic and with the talent that the Browns have, he could have been an electric spark in their offense. The fact that he was available as a free agent made their decision not to at least look at him somewhat bizarre.

#3 – Jimmy Garoppolo

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

Jimmy Garoppolo is not necessarily an explosive and dynamic option at quarterback. His years in San Francisco have highlighted the effective ceiling he is working under.

The San Francsico 49ers have been at their best when focusing on the running game, which often takes responsibility out of Garoppolo’s hands and that’s also when he is at his most effective. He is a dependable passer and a composed leader and works well when he isn't the focus.

Of course, this isn’t a great argument for him to be the Browns’ starting quarterback in 2022, but he could have helped for a year. Garoppolo would at least have been able to support other talent on the Browns roster.

Robert Griffin III @RGIII If Deshaun Watson is suspended for an extended period of time, the Browns should trade for Jimmy Garoppolo. No matter how you feel about Jimmy G, he is a proven winner for a roster ready to win now. If Deshaun Watson is suspended for an extended period of time, the Browns should trade for Jimmy Garoppolo. No matter how you feel about Jimmy G, he is a proven winner for a roster ready to win now.

Would giving Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt the keys to offense really be so bad? They were seen as a team with a powerful running game in previous years and the duo have proven to be very effective.

The 49ers went to a Super Bowl and an NFC Championship game with Garoppolo working behind a brilliant running game. He could potentially have done the same in Ohio.

#4 – Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers

Aaron Rodgers was unhappy with the Green Bay Packers. His desire to leave was at its most fierce at the start of the 2022 offseason, yet the Browns didn’t make a play.

Even before the trade of Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, he's seen his front-office neglect his offensive weapons in the draft for many years. His patience has run thin over the past two seasons and there really was a chance the Browns could have structured a deal earlier in the offseason.

If you look at what Cleveland gave up to get Watson, wouldn't the same package have been tempting for the Packers? It becomes even more plausible when you factor in that the Packers drafted Rodgers’ replacement in Jordan Love. Love already has two years of learning under the defending league MVP.

Everything about the Browns wanting to replace Mayfield was based around trying to win with a strong roster. They are built to win now and all they needed was a superstar quarterback. What better ingredient to take them over the line than a player who has been crying out for such a roster in recent times?

Cleveland could have made a serious play for Rodgers, it could have happened. Instead, the quarterback signed a three-year deal with Green Bay and now seems intent to retire a Packer.

#5 – Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams

Russell Wilson changed teams this offseason. Whilst the Green Bay Packers eventually tempted Rodgers with a lucrative extension, the Seattle Seahawks sent their Super Bowl winning quarterback to the Denver Broncos. Wilson wanted to play for a team that could win right now and it was clear the Seahawks were in the process of rebuilding.

There isn’t any discerning evidence that he was desperate for the Broncos to be his destination, so it's strange that the Browns didn’t pursue Wilson. Age isn’t on his side like it is with Deshaun Watson, but Wilson is one of the most respected figures in the NFL.

He has consistently been excellent on a team that has been declining for years, and the Browns arguably have a better roster than the Broncos. Wilson would have instantly turned them into playoff contenders, perhaps even Super Bowl outsiders. But for whatever reason, Watson was the name decided upon for a long time in Cleveland.

What better leader for a talented roster than a quarterback who makes a difference on the field, is hugely respected and who has won the Super Bowl? If there is one thing the Browns need, it is more players with the right mentality.

This was a missed opportunity and with Watson’s suspension looming, Cleveland's 2022 season is in danger.

