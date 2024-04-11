5 things O.J. Simpson said about 2023 NFL season feat. Dak Prescott's clutch gene & Jets' "horrible" weakness

Legendary NFL running back O.J. Simpson passed away at age 76. Simpson's family took to his X account on April 11 to reveal that the Hall of Fame running back died after his battle with cancer. Simpson is survived by five kids.

O.J. Simpson was drafted first overall by the Buffalo Bills in 1969 and had a lengthy NFL career, including being named MVP once in his career. Despite not playing in the league since 1979, he followed the league closely and gave quite a few interesting takes during the 2023 NFL season.

5 things O.J. Simpson said about the 2023 NFL season

#1, Dolphins having a dangerous offense

Following the Miami Dolphins' Week 7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 31-17, O.J. Simpson still thought Miami had a dangerous offense.

Fans were critical of Miami at that point because they hadn't played anyone and the two teams they played were Buffalo and Philadelphia, as the Dolphins were blown out in both games. Despite that, Simpson was impressed with Miami's offense while speaking on the "It Is What It Is" podcast:

“Miami is still a dangerous team. They were running at this guy, No. 7, and they were losing yards almost every time they ran at him. And they waited to the second half to sort of change that. And that's when they start scoring. They still have a dangerous offense.”

Miami ended up losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the wild-card round.

#2, Blasting Ken Dorsey

O.J. Simpson was always following the Buffalo Bills given he played for the team to begin his career. During the 2023 NFL season, Simpson was not pleased with Dorsey's offense and wasn't surprised when he got fired. He took to X to say:

"I told you about two of the worst assistant coaches I've ever seen. And in the last eight days, they both got fired. Obviously one was USC's defensive coach. And this morning, the Buffalo Bills let Ken Dorsey go.

"Now you know that I've been dogging him for two years now. He should be beating himself up as the play calls he was making down on the goal line was horrible. I don't know what this guy has against the run."

Buffalo ended up winning the AFC East but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round.

#3, Questioning Dak Prescott

After the Dallas Cowboys had a stunning defeat to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3, O.J. Simpson took aim at quarterback Dak Prescott. Simpson felt like Prescott isn't a clutch QB and wasn't surprised to see Dallas lose that game. He said as much on the "It Is What It Is" podcast:

"I don't know what to tell you about Dak. They got down there in the fourth quarter, he threw an interception. And it's almost like he put on Romo's jersey when the game's on the line...

"He's gonna find some way to screw up. He's gonna throw an interception. He's gonna try to scramble and get tackled in the back. Look that's what was happening last year with them when they went to San Francisco."

Dallas wound up losing in the Wild Card round to the Green Bay Packers in an upset.

#4, Stefon Diggs' future

O.J. wondered about Diggs' future

After the Buffalo Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round, O.J. Simpson wondered about Stefon Diggs' future with the team. Here's what he said on "It Is What It Is":

“I don't know what's happening with Diggs and the Bills. I'm sure we're gonna be hearing something pretty soon, but I don't think Diggs was Diggs, you know… When he's on, he's a star and he makes the big plays, and he had a chance to make some big plays. But hey, it just wasn't the Bills day.”

Diggs ended up being traded to the Houston Texans in a stunning deal as his Bills tenure ended after four seasons.

#5, Jets horrible weakness

After the New York Jets announced Aaron Rodgers wouldn't return for the 2023 season, O.J. Simpson ripped the organization.

Simpson felt like the major weakness for the Jets was their offensive line, and said as much on the "Come And Talk 2 Me" podcast:

“I like the coach. He coaches a great defense, but they need an offensive line. I don’t care if they’re telling me that [Aaron] Rodgers is coming back, that he’s going to be eligible this coming week. Anybody that’s playing quarterback in the Jets backfield is going to get beat up. He’s going to be running for his life...

"Even if Rodgers decides to play (which I don’t think he will), he ain’t gonna look too much better than the guys that have been playing. That offensive line is horrible.”

The Jets have added to their offensive line this off-season as New York appeared to have agreed with Simpson's comments.