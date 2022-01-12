5 most underwhelming QBs of the 2021 NFL season

The 2021 NFL season featured a wide spectrum of quarterbacks. There were some incredible performances while others were extremely disappointing. Based on their poor overall output, as well as their general expectations from prior to the season, here are the five most underwhelming quarterbacks this year.

Most disappointing QBs of the 2021 NFL season

#5 - Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill

Head coach Sean Payton has insisted for a couple of years now that Taysom Hill is a quarterback, not just a utility player. Payton claimed that Hill would eventually be their starting quarterback. Jameis Winston won the job prior to the 2021 NFL season, but after a season-ending injury and another injury to Trevor Siemian, Hill was named the starting quarterback for the final five games.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Taysom Hill went 1-12 for 12 yards and an interception when pressured last night.



He completed his first such pass and then finished the game with 11 straight incompletions. Taysom Hill went 1-12 for 12 yards and an interception when pressured last night.He completed his first such pass and then finished the game with 11 straight incompletions. https://t.co/WZq903Pabi

His play in the passing game was uninspiring, to say the least. He finished the season with a poor stat line, completing just 58 percent of his passes while throwing four touchdowns and five interceptions. In two of his starts, he completed less than 50 percent of his passes. He also went without a touchdown pass in two of his five games.

#4 - Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield put together a solid 2020 season. He completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,563 yards with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He appeared to have turned a corner while leading the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs and earning his first postseason victory.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate #Browns GM Andrew Berry told reporters that he "fully expects" Baker Mayfield to be their starting QB next season. They look forward to him getting healthier this offseason and seeing him bounce back in 2022. #Browns GM Andrew Berry told reporters that he "fully expects" Baker Mayfield to be their starting QB next season. They look forward to him getting healthier this offseason and seeing him bounce back in 2022.

Unfortunately, the 2021 NFL season was a different story for Baker Mayfield and the Browns. He regressed in just about every passing category. He completed just 61 percent of his passes with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The Browns finished the year with just a 8-9 record and missed out on the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

