5 Undisputed co-hosts who could lock horns with Skip Bayless and replace Shannon Sharpe feat. Stephen A. Smith

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe are now separated. Most saw the end of the duo as Sharpe leaving and Bayless staying put on the show. Now, it seems that everything is on the table, and with ESPN downsizing its sports talk shows, there are plenty of high-quality free agents available.

Bayless could try to pluck someone with an established reputation or essentially draft an up-and-coming media personality like he did with his former co-host. Here's a look at five options that might take over the former Broncos tight end's chair opposite of the Cowboys superfan.

#1 - Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley at Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Three

Bayless revealed that he had an interest in nabbing pre-game, halftime show, and post-game analyst Charles Barkley to debate on a daily basis. The idea of getting these two in a room together instantly has the makings of one of the funniest shows on television, if not slightly different in tone from when it was Skip and Shannon.

Barkley comes from a basketball background, so one would assume that the topics would largely center around the sport disproportionately to football. However, many sports fans wouldn't care, as even hardcore football fans know his name and personality.

#2 - Max Kellerman

Max Kellerman (center) at Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Manny Pacquiao

Kellerman might be one of the best shoe-in fits available in terms of experience and availability. He was just let go from ESPN, so he could likely be had for pennies on the dollar. In addition, he's sat opposite Stephen A. Smith just like Bayless, so it would almost be like kindred spirits uniting on live television.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless UNDISPUTED @undisputed Mark your 🗓... Mark your 🗓... https://t.co/vDk4zaTuK3 LeBron isn’t the only one in the lab this summer. Can’t wait to unveil Undisputed just in time for football season. twitter.com/undisputed/sta… LeBron isn’t the only one in the lab this summer. Can’t wait to unveil Undisputed just in time for football season. twitter.com/undisputed/sta…

Kellerman served on First Take for about five years as the daily co-host and arguer, so he already knows how to prepare. Also, with losing his chair as recently as 2021, it would be an even faster fit. Football is just around the corner so time is of the essence.

#3 - Stephen A. Smith

Stephen A. Smith at SiriusXM At Super Bowl XLIX Radio Row

At this point, the host of First Take is essentially the biggest name in the debate show space. While Kellerman, Bayless, and Sharpe among others have taken turns exiting and arriving at programs, Smith has stayed put. However, a reunion with his former co-host after so long with both debaters still in their prime would be an incredible moment in television history.

Of course, the trouble is getting one to join the other. Both have a show with two separate networks, so it would cost an arm, a leg, and at least one show to get the two in the same room once again. That said, Skip Bayless reportedly has interest in the reunion. as per Front Office Sports via Bro Bible, so it technically is on the table.

#4 - Steve Young

Steve Young at Wild Card Round - Buffalo Bills v Houston Texans

Failing the other three options, getting another former 90s football star would be as close as one could get to replacing Shannon Sharpe straight up. Young has a wealth of media experience and has covered football up close for a fat minute. As such, and with him being available after getting laid off by ESPN, it would be a fast route to revival for the show.

#5- Richard Sherman

Richard Sherman at San Francisco 49ers v Houston Texans

If you've watched Skip Bayless for long enough, you've likely seen Richard Sherman tear down the show host back when he was with the Legion of Boom. One of the most explosive interviews of the last decade could essentially be continued in perpetuity by getting a deal done.

Sherman has been in the media consistently since retiring from football, so the microphone and spotlight are nothing new for him at this point. If Bayless and Sherman can set aside their differences behind closed doors, they can hash it out for the cameras and watch their ratings soar in the process.

