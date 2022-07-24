5 worst rated teams in Madden NFL 23 ft. Seahawks, Giants, and more

Madden NFL 23 recently released their official team ratings for all 32 franchises. Teams are rated based on a combination of ratings from all three phases of football, including offense, defense, and special teams. These, in turn, are derived from the overall collection of player ratings in each of the team's units.

The 32 Madden teams ranged between a 92 and 74 overall rating. Using all three phases of football requires teams to have a well-balanced roster to achieve the highest team ratings. The super-popular video game franchise tries to make things as realistic as possible. So, who are the five worst teams in Madden NFL 23?

#4 (Tied) - Jacksonville Jaguars (77)

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of the most aggressive teams during the 2022 offseason. They added many free agents to both offense and defense in an effort to surround young quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the best team possible.

The Jaguars finished with the worst record during the 2021 season and Madden NFL 23 decided to rank them among the worst five teams. But they are not the overall worst. Adding talented players like Christian Kirk and Foyesade Oluokun improved their overall rating. Lawrence is the second-highest rated second-year quarterback, trailing only Mac Jones.

#4 (Tied) - Atlanta Falcons (77)

Atlanta Falcons QB Desmond Ridder

The Atlanta Falcons are currently in the middle of a full rebuild of their roster. They parted with longtime superstars Matt Ryan and Julio Jones over the last two seasons. They are projected to be one of the worst teams during the 2022 NFL season.

On the positive side, Desmond Ridder earned a 70 rating in Madden NFL 23, ranking him as the top rookie quarterback in this year's version of the game. He will be surrounded by a 71 rated offense in Madden NFL 23, ranked among the five worst in the game.

#3 - Seattle Seahawks (76)

Seattle Seahawks HC Pete Carroll

The Seattle Seahawks will enter the 2022 season without Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback for the first time in a decade. He was traded to the Denver Broncos this offseason. Rather than being one of the best teams in Madden NFL 23 as they once were, they are now one of the three worst teams in the game.

Despite having excellent skill position players, including D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, the Seahawks offense received just a 70 rating in Madden NFL 23. They have the third-worst offense in the game. The lack of a proven quarterback really drags them down, as Drew Lock and Geno Smith are currently their top two options.

#2 - New York Giants (75)

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones

The New York Giants are the second-lowest rated team in Madden NFL 23, mostly because of their terrible 68 offensive rating. This is the worst offensive rating in the game. No defensive unit or special teams unit received a lower rating than the Giants offense, demonstrating how low it really is.

Daniel Jones is one of the main reasons why the Giants offense received such a low rating in Madden NFL 23. He was given just a 70 overall player rating, which ranks tied for 33rd among all quarterbacks. Considering there are only 32 NFL teams, being ranked 33rd is brutal.

#1 - Houston Texans (74)

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills

The Houston Texans are the worst rated team on the game. Second-year quarterback Davis Mills is rated one point higher than Daniel Jones, earning a 71 overall player rating in Madden NFL 23. Mills showed flashes of potential last year and will build on that during the 2022 season.

The Texans are one of three teams, along with the Giants and Seahawks, to receive a bottom-five rating for both offense and defense. They are currently rebuilding their roster and are projected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this year.

