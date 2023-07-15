Fantasy football is a way of life for so many since it gives fans the chance to pick their own teams. There are several resources that help those fans make the right decision in terms of their fantasy team.

One such source is BeerSheets run by Kevin Genson.

Unfortunately, this week he announced that there will be no BeerSheets for the upcoming season, making the announcement on Twitter.

Kevin Genson 🍺 @BeerSheets I'm sorry for the lack of activity. I'm dealing with some challenges in my personal life and don't have the bandwidth for BeerSheets this year. I hope to return next season.

Fans took to Reddit to express their heartfelt concern for Genson after the announcement:

More fans of Genson and BeerSheets went to Twitter to give their best wishes:

Miguelito @smithmm8 @BeerSheets Wishing you the best. Thanks for all the help over the years.

Sending positive vibes 🤙 @BeerSheets You’ve helped me through years of drafts and hours of research.You don’t need to apologize to anyone.Sending positive vibes 🤙

BeerSheets has been an immense help to the fantasy football community for years since the sheets are tailored to the format of the specific fantasy league.

This includes the number of teams, scoring systems, and players slotted for each position. It has helped win championships for fantasy players, but Genson will step aside this year and we hope all is well with the fantasy football savior.

Who should you pick No. 1 in a fantasy football draft?

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

With many fantasy drafts already underway, there are some yet to begin as some hold the first pick. There are several ways to go depending on the format of the league itself.

For example, some dish out plenty of points for quarterbacks so Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts would be solid options.

Both were in the top of PPR points last season with Mahomes leading the way as Hurts ranked third amongst quarterbacks.

Going running back is risky but Christian McCaffrey is the way to go. McCaffrey finished among the top options last year. However, going wide receiver could be ideal since Justin Jefferson was the top fantasy receiver in 2022.

Yet, many fantasy football leagues place emphasis on tight end Travis Kelce as the lone way to go. Since 2016, Kelce has finished the season as either the top or second-highest tight end in fantasy points.

