Who should be the first pick in fantasy football 2023? 5 NFL stars to lead with this season 

It's time for fantasy football with training camps across the NFL getting underway as the 2023 season approaches. Drafting players for your team can be difficult, especially if you're in possession of the top pick in your fantasy league.

There are plenty of directions to go as it sets the tone for both your team and the rest of your draft. That being said, here are five players worth considering going with or might go No. 1 overall in fantasy drafts.

Note: The fantasy points used are based on standard PPR scoring

#1, Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (QB)

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

This could come as a surprise to some but Jalen Hurts proved that he can be a top-five quarterback in fantasy football. Last season, he finished as a QB3 with 378 points after having 312.2 points in the 2021 season.

The Eagles star had 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns passing with 760 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground. It also helps that Hurts has two top-15 fantasy wide receivers from last season in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. His dual-threat capabilities make him an enticing option to be the top pick.

#2, Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings (WR)

Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

In terms of receiver, Justin Jefferson is a solid WR1 and worth taking with the first selection. Jefferson had the fifth-most points in fantasy football in 2022 with 368.7 points including five games of 20+ points and two with at least 25.

He led the NFL with 1,809 receiving yards, winning AP Offensive Player of the Year honors.

The Vikings offense runs through the All-Pro and he also led the league with 128 receptions after being targeted 184 times. There is nothing that should him from being a top-three wideout in 2023.

#3, Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (QB)

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is the sure thing when it comes to being a top fantasy quarterback over the last three seasons. In 2022, he was the lone player to have over 400 fantasy points with 417.4. Mahomes was QB4 in terms of fantasy points in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

The two-time NFL MVP had five games with at least 30 points while having 10 games with 20 points in fantasy last season. He led the league with 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns in 2022.

There was a thought that his fantasy football value would drop when the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill last offseason. However, Mahomes proved that he was the best quarterback in the NFL and in fantasy.

#4, Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers (RB)

San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey

Without question, Christian McCaffrey reminded fantasy football owners just how good he is when it comes to being a fantasy football option in 2022. McCaffrey finished second amongst running backs and sixth overall in fantasy with 356.4 points last season.

It also helped that he played a full season for the first time since 2019. In 2019, he was the best running back and overall player in terms of fantasy points with 417.2. If he can stay healthy once again in 2023, McCaffrey as a top pick could win your respective fantasy league.

#5, Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills (QB)

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

A strong case could be made that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce should be in the position. Yet, Josh Allen gets the nod as Kelce would be a top pick in a tight-end premium fantasy league. The Bills star finished as a QB2 last season with 395.5 points and second in total points.

Taking the two-time Pro Bowler No.1 would be a gamble given that Mahomes and Hurts would still be on the board. Yet, Allen was a better fantasy football option than both quarterbacks in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. In 2022, Allen threw for 4,283 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

An MVP-like season in 2023 would get him back to the QB1 status he once held and worth the top pick.

