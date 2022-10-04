Brett Favre scandal: Hall of Famer takes page out of Donald Trump’s book as he looks to beat fraud allegations in Mississippi welfare investigation

Brett Favre and Donald Trump are two names that don't seem to connect at first glance. The Pro Football Hall of Famer did endorse Trump when he ran for president back in 2020. Now, the former Green Bay Packers quarterback is involved in the Mississippi welfare fraud scandal, and he has hired the former president's lawyer, Eric Herschmann, as the three-time MVP award winner looks to beat the allegations against him.

Hershmann noted that he did his own due diligence before taking on the Super Bowl-winning quarterback as a client. He also stated that Favre did nothing wrong; instead, Hershmann stated that the former quarterback was trying to help his alma mater:

"I only agreed to represent Brett Favre after I did my independent due diligence and was convinced that he did nothing wrong. Brett enthusiastically tried to help his alma mater, a public university, that needed and wanted his help."

Herschmann added:

"To be clear, Brett had no idea that welfare funds were being used or that others were involved in illegal conduct."

The 58-year-old Herschmann is based in Austin, Texas. He was one of the former president's most dependable advisers. He was his attorney at his first impeachment trial. Herschmann's official White House title was senior adviser.

Favre and the Mississippi welfare fraud scandal

In May of this year, the Mississippi Department of Human Services filed a civil lawsuit against the 11-time Pro Bowler and others to get back in excess of $20 million in "squandered" public money. In September, text messages filed in court showed Favre and former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant spoke about using public money for a volleyball facility.

The FBI has looked into the 52-year-old's actions, but he hasn't been charged with his role in stealing funds from one of the poorest states in America. While some fans are calling for his removal from the Pro Football Hall of Fame and even being thrown in jail, the quarterback maintains his innocence.

We'll see if Herschmann can help the three-time All-Pro in the same way he helped Trump.

