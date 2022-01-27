NFL reporter Amanda Vance makes fun of Brittany Matthews' champagne incident on IG

For the most part, NFL wives and girlfriends are rarely talked about, but Brittany Matthews may be the exception to the rule.

Brittany Matthews is the fiance of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and she created a little controversy for herself over the weekend with her actions after the Chiefs' 42-36 win against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional round of the playoffs.

After the Chiefs made a comeback in overtime against the Bills, she decided to pop champagne bottles afterward, which annoyed fans across the league.

It even annoyed NFL reporters like Amanda Vance, who made fun of Matthews after the incident on Instagram.

While Mahomes comes off as a nice and humbled guy on and off the field, Brittany Matthews has been called "entitled" by some fans because of her actions.

Her response was that she was just cheering her man on.

Matthews posted this on Twitter:

Brittany Matthews @brittanylynne8 I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week. I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week.

“I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week."

She also retweeted something from a KC fan which read:

“Imagine your team winning in one of the best games in NFL history… Then complaining about how devoted, excited and proud Brittany is of her man and this team. Y’all are weird …”

Daisha Jones @DaishaJonesKSHB Brittany Matthews @brittanylynne8 I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week. I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week. Imagine your team winning in one of the best games in NFL history... Then complaining about how devoted, excited and proud Brittany is of her man and this team. Y’all are weird ... twitter.com/brittanylynne8… Imagine your team winning in one of the best games in NFL history... Then complaining about how devoted, excited and proud Brittany is of her man and this team. Y’all are weird ... twitter.com/brittanylynne8…

Matthews is not the only girlfriend or wife who has been criticized before for their antics.

Brittany Matthews has now become a part of a new group of NFL fans

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos

Brittany Matthews is not the only girlfriend to be disliked by fans. Aaron Rodgers' fiance Shailene Woodley has also come under heavy criticism for supporting her (anti-vax) boyfriend.

Woodley got into trouble in November while trying to defend Rodgers after it was revealed that he had gotten COVID and refused to get vaccinated against the virus.

The star went on social media to rant about it after a post was made by a media outlet claiming that a masked individual was the Green Bay Packers quarterback but it was a case of mistaken identity.

Woodley claims that it wasn't Rodgers and that she knew better than anyone what his body looked like and that it wasn't him, saying the following:

“I know Aaron’s body. VERY well. first off, his feet, ahem and no offense to this rando dude, are a LOT bigger. ;).”

She caught a lot of flack for that and since then, has been relatively quiet. No one even knew that Rodgers was engaged until a thank you speech he gave after receiving the NFL MVP award last year.

Rodgers rarely talks about his personal life, so it might have been an embassament to see his girlfriend awkwardly trying to defend him to the press and fans.

Also Read Article Continues below

For most athletes, wives and girlfriends, silence has been the best weapon of choice against haters and let their man's work on the field or on the court speak for him.

Edited by LeRon Haire