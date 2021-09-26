Browns vs Bears prediction, odds and picks - September 26 | NFL Season 2021-22 

On Sunday afternoon, Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns will host the Chicago Bears, who will hand rookie quarterback Justin Fields the first start of his NFL career. The Browns and Bears are both currently 1-1 heading into this Week 3 matchup.

The Browns bounced back from a Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, defeating the Houston Texans 31-21 last Sunday. The Bears, meanwhile, managed to edge out the Cincinnati Bengals last week to get their first win of the season after a Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

With both teams making changes to their starting lineups due to injuries, it'll be interesting to see who steps up this weekend.

NFL @NFL It's official: Justin Fields will make his first start on Sunday. It's official: Justin Fields will make his first start on Sunday. https://t.co/jqNjFW4bT9

Chicago Bears vs Cleveland Browns schedule

When: Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 pm EST

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

Chicago Bears vs Cleveland Browns betting odds

The Cleveland Browns are currently 7-point favorites over the Chicago Bears. The over/under is 45.5 points. The money line is -350 for the Browns and +280 for the Bears.

Chicago Bears vs Cleveland Browns picks

The Cleveland Browns will win the Week 3 matchup over the Chicago Bears but by no more than the seven-point margin. If Odell Beckham Jr. is able to take the field, he will be a big factor for the Browns offense. Having Beckham back in the lineup would give Mayfield one of his biggest targets back.

For the Chicago Bears, the offensive line will need to give their rookie quarterback the time and ability to make plays happen. Wide receiver Allen Robinson II could be a big help for Fields, especially downfield. But the Bears just might not have enough for a solid Browns team.

Chicago Bears vs Cleveland Browns key injuries

The Browns added wide receiver Jarvis Landry to injured reserve this week with a sprained MCL. Landry is expected to be out approximately four weeks.

Odell Beckham Jr., who hasn't played yet this season, isn't currently on the injury report for the first time this season, indicating he may make his much anticipated start, which would be significantly helpful for the Browns offense.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr, attempting to fully return from a torn ACL, is not listed on the injury report for the team’s game on Sunday. #Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr, attempting to fully return from a torn ACL, is not listed on the injury report for the team’s game on Sunday.

For the Bears, Andy Dalton's knee injury has given rookie quarterback Justin Fields the opportunity to make his first start of the season.

Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks has missed practice due to illness and it's unclear if he will be well enough to start on Sunday.

Chicago Bears vs Cleveland Browns predictions

There isn't much film on rookie quarterback Justin Fields despite his collegiate play. The Browns defense, meanwhile, had problems holding off the Chiefs in Week 1 and still leaked 21 points against the Texans last week.

The Browns are a better team overall than the Bears, but it won't be a runaway victory.

Also Read

Prediction

The Browns will cover the seven-point spread in what could end up being a closer game than most believe. The Browns win 35-28.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha