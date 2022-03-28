“I have no clue where it comes from” - Bruce Arians shuts down rumors of rift with Tom Brady

When Tom Brady announced he was returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 season, the team skyrocketed to the top of many power rankings and Super Bowl odds sites.

However, there were concerns over whether the relationship between Brady and head coach Bruce Arians would survive another season.

In February, Fox Sports Radio host Rich Ohrnberger reported dissent between the two, and that Brady felt Arians was "undermining" him. Arians was asked about those reports on Sunday at the NFL's annual league meetings by NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche.

Arians shut down any talk of a rift between the star quarterback and himself. He confidently told Wyche the two have a great relationship, stating:

"I have no clue where it comes from. Somebody's got a story to write every day about something. Tom and I have a great relationship. Even during the retirement: 'Where you at?' 'I'm in Italy.' 'How's it going?' 'Got the kids over here.' You know, just checking on him."

Greg Auman @gregauman Bucs coach Bruce Arians, talking to @wyche89 about rumors of any rift between him and Tom Brady: Bucs coach Bruce Arians, talking to @wyche89 about rumors of any rift between him and Tom Brady: https://t.co/oxU6LZcetU

Arians' response should calm the nerves of Bucs fans who believed Ohrnberger's report. The grizzled head coach never minces words and doesn't dance around answering questions from the media.

That's a good thing for the team, as Ohrnberger's reporting made it sound like Tom Brady may have stepped away due to a rift between himself and Arians.

Ohrnberger specifically cited Arians opposing Brady's game plan as a reason for trouble brewing in their relationship.

Rich Ohrnberger @ohrnberger Heard some interesting things recently... The Tom Brady & Bruce Arians honeymoon was over in Tampa. The retirement announcement wasn't because of the trouble seeing eye to eye on the offensive game planning, but the relationship was souring. Heard some interesting things recently... The Tom Brady & Bruce Arians honeymoon was over in Tampa. The retirement announcement wasn't because of the trouble seeing eye to eye on the offensive game planning, but the relationship was souring.

However, all appears to be well for their relationship entering 2022. Although Brady's name will likely come up in trade or retirement rumors next offseason, the Bucs are Super Bowl contenders in a depleted NFC for the foreseeable future.

Will Tom Brady win his eighth Super Bowl?

Tom Brady celebrates winning Super Bowl LV.

Tom Brady and the Bucs have as good a shot as any team in the NFL at hoisting the Lombardi Trophy next February. The team has brought back several key players, including Chris Godwin and Carlton Davis.

Meanwhile, the rest of the NFC has seen a massive exodus of talent head to the AFC. The Green Bay Packers lost Davante Adams, while the Dallas Cowboys lost Amari Cooper and Randy Gregory.

The Los Angeles Rams remain the Bucs' most formidable opponent in the conference. As long as the team stays healthy, there's no reason to doubt Brady can lead the team to the biggest stage in the sport yet again.

Edited by Adam Dickson