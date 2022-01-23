Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs injury report and starting lineup - Divisional Round

The Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the final game of the NFL's divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday.

Buffalo are coming off a statement demolition of the New England Patriots in the wild-card round. They're likely feeling confident as they firmly won their last game against the Chiefs in Week 5. Josh Allen is as hot as any quarterback left in the postseason, and the defense is a difference-making group.

The Chiefs are also riding a wave of confidence after mopping the floor with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. Patrick Mahomes and the offense are as in sync as they've been all season. The defense has a formidable task of stopping Allen and Stefon Diggs, but they're up for the challenge.

All eyes will be on this primetime game, as the rivalry between Allen and Mahomes figures to add another thrilling chapter.

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs injury report for the NFL divisional round playoffs

Buffalo Bills injury report

The Bills enter the divisional round without any injury designations on their roster. Defensive end Mario Addison injured his shoulder in the wild-card round but healed in time to practice this week.

The most impactful injury Buffalo are dealing with is that to stud cornerback Tre'Davious White. White played in 11 games before tearing his ACL and being placed on IR. Except for White, Buffalo are locked and loaded with a healthy and determined roster.

Kansas City Chiefs injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Rashad Fenton CB Back Questionable Darrel Williams RB Toe Questionable

The Chiefs are also relatively healthy entering the divisional round. Rashad Fenton is questionable, but the Chiefs have ample depth at the position. Their only other injury of note is running back Darrel Williams, who would have shared snaps with Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon.

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs starting lineup for the NFL divisional round playoffs

Buffalo Bills starting lineup

QB - Josh Allen | RB - Devin Singletary | WR - Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley | TE - Dawson Knox | OL - Dion Dawkins, Ryan Bates, Mitch Morse, Daryl Williams, Spencer Brown

DL - Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver, Harrison Phillips, Jerry Hughes | LB - Matt Milano, Tremaine Edmunds, A.J. Klein | CB - Taron Johnson, Levi Wallace, Siran Neal | S - Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer | K - Tyler Bass | P - Matt Haack

Kansas City Chiefs starting lineup

QB - Patrick Mahomes | RB - Clyde Edward-Helaire | WR - Tyreek Hill, Byron Pringle, Mecole Hardman | TE - Travis Kelce | OL - Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Andrew Wylie

DL - Chris Jones, Jarran Reed, Derrick Nnadi, Frank Clark | LB - Ben Niemann, Anthony Hitchens, Willie Gay Jr. | CB - Charvarius Ward, L'Jarius Sneed, Mike Hughes | S - Juan Thornhill, Tyrann Mathieu | K - Harrison Butker | P - Tommy Townsend

