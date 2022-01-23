Randy Moss believes Patrick Mahomes-Josh Allen rivalry can replicate that of Peyton Manning and Tom Brady

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are unquestionably two of the hottest rising stars in the NFL. We've seen a change of guard in recent seasons as Mahomes and Allen have replaced Tom Brady and Peyton Manning as the kings of the AFC.

Manning and Brady were known for being the top quarterbacks in the AFC since 2000. But their rivalry with one another was that of legend. When Brady's New England Patriots faced Manning's Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, their games were a must-see.

Allen and Mahomes have sparked a rivalry of their own in the last couple of years. It's so competitive that the legendary Randy Moss contemplated on Saturday their rivalry is the next coming of Brady and Manning's rivalry.

"Could this be, and I don't mean this as a joke, the next Brady-Manning for over the next 10 years?" Moss said on ESPN.

NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL



"Could this be, and I don't mean this as a joke, the next Brady-Manning for over the next 10 years?" @RandyMoss on Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen appear to be the AFC's top quarterbacks for years to come

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have cemented themselves as the bar ascending AFC quarterbacks must surpass to cement themselves. That said, Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow are right on their tail. That's not to mention Lamar Jackson, the 2019 MVP who's snuck under the radar in these debates after a poor season.

In the three games Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have faced Allen and the Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs have been victorious twice.

Their most notable game was the AFC championship game from last season. The Bills were equally as explosive as the Chiefs entering the game, but Mahomes outdueled Allen in that fixture.

Jon Scott @JonScottTV



Devin Singletary w/ best answer.



I asked a few #Bills players about how much the loss to the #Chiefs in last year's AFC Championship game still sticks with them.

Devin Singletary w/ best answer.

"Things like that you don't forget. How we lost. When we lost. Of course we still have that bad taste in our mouth."

Their most recent meeting was in Week 5 this season. In that game, the Bills dominated the Chiefs in a statement victory. Allen threw for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Meanwhile, Mahomes struggled mightily with two interceptions and just 262 yards on 54 pass attempts.

For comparison's sake, Brady and Manning faced off against one another 17 times. Brady had the edge in their exchanges, winning 11 times. Manning had the edge in the playoffs, winning three of the four AFC championship clashes between them.

Brady and Manning's rivalry extended to the golf course, where they teamed up with Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, respectively. Manning got the better of that exchange thanks to Mickelson's help.

NFL @NFL



Counting down The Top 10 @TomBrady vs. Peyton Manning games!

Who will get the W today on the golf course?

While Allen and Mahomes aren't at that level yet, the potential for these two to have a competitive rivalry is a salivating thought for NFL fans.

Patrick Mahomes is just 26 years old. Allen turns 26 in May, meaning they haven't even entered their prime yet.

Their rivalry will include another chapter in Sunday's divisional round of the playoffs. Competition at this level is good for the NFL, and fans should be grateful they'll get to see it unfold for the next decade to come.

Edited by Piyush Bisht