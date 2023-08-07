Chase Claypool impressing for Justin Fields’ Bears in training camp: Report

Justin Fields and Chase Claypool are entering their first full season together this upcoming season to help bolster the Bears offense. Claypool is looking to emerge as one of Fields' top wide receivers, and it's reportedly off to a good start.

According to Bears writer Jacob Infante, the training camp reports have noted Claypool's play has largely been on the positive side:

"It’s based off of training camp reports, so take it with a grain of salt. But the reports on Chase Claypool from practices have been largely positive. If that translates to in-game action, there’s no underselling how huge that is for the #Bears."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jacob Infante @jacobinfante24



But the reports on Chase Claypool from practices have been largely positive. If that translates to in-game action, there’s no underselling how huge that is for the It’s based off of training camp reports, so take it with a grain of salt.But the reports on Chase Claypool from practices have been largely positive. If that translates to in-game action, there’s no underselling how huge that is for the #Bears

Claypool joined the Chicago Bears midway through last season after the Pittsburgh Steelers traded him to Chicago. Claypool has just 14 receptions for 140 yards in seven games with Chicago last season.

However, the Bears acquired DJ Moore and four picks in the next three drafts from the Carolina Panthers this offseason. The trade signaled Moore as being Chicago's top wideout.

Claypool's 46 receptions for 451 yards and a touchdown last season were all career lows for him. Fields spoke highly of the wideout in his progression back in May:

“Chase has improved tremendously, just from the end of last year to now. That's one thing I'm truly proud to say, just seeing his work ethic, his attitude change, you can just see he's taken another step. Definitely excited for that."

Claypool started 27 of his 39 games with the Steelers, getting 153 receptions, 2,044 yards, and 12 touchdowns.

Will Justin Fields and this Bears offense pass more in 2023?

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields

A major reason why Chicago traded for both Claypool and Moore is to improve the NFL's worst passing offense from last season. The Bears were last in both passing attempts (377) and passing yards (2,219 yards).

Yet, they finished in the top five in both rushing attempts (558) and rushing yards (3,014). Claypool will likely be the team's No. 2 receiver behind Moore as the former Steelers looks to improve from last season.

We'll see if Claypool's efforts in Bears training camp lead to success for Justin Fields and the Bears in the 2023 season.