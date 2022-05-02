NFL Draft Picks 2022: Complete Results from Rounds 1 through 7

The 2022 NFL draft has come and gone, and now the real work for all of the rookies drafted begins. Rookie mini-camp begins on May 17, 2021, and teams and fans will have their first opportunity to see their team's newest players.
As the football world reflects on the draft and who the winners and losers were, teams will be doing their best to gameplan their young stars and put them in the best position to succeed. Scouts are making phone calls, signing the best undrafted free agents and adding depth to their rosters.
If you missed any of the action of the seven round football fest, we have you covered with the complete results of the 2022 NFL draft.
NFL Draft: Round 1
Pick
Team
Player
Position
School
1
Jaguars
Travon Walker
Georgia
DE
2
Lions
Aidan Hutchinson
Michigan
DE
3
Texans
Derek Stingley Jr.
LSU
CB
4
Jets
Ahmad Gardner
Cincinnati
CB
5
Giants
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Oregon
DE
6
Panthers
Ikem Ekwonu
NC State
OT
7
Giants
Evan Neal
Alabama
OT
8
Falcons
Drake London
USC
WR
9
Seahawks
Charles Cross
Mississippi St
OT
10
Jets
Garrett Wilson
Ohio State
WR
11
Saints
Chris Olave
Ohio State
WR
12
Lions
Jameson Williams
Alabama
WR
13
Eagles
Jordan Davis
Georgia
DT
14
Ravens
Kyle Hamilton
Notre Dame
S
15
Texans
Kenyon Green
Texas A&M
OG
16
Commanders
Jahan Dotson
Penn State
WR
17
Chargers
Zion Johnson
Boston College
OG
18
Titans
Treylon Burks
Arkansas
WR
19
Saints
Trevor Penning
Northern Iowa
OT
20
Steelers
Kenny Pickett
Pittsburgh
QB
21
Chiefs
Trent McDuffie
Washington
CB
22
Packers
Quay Walker
Georgia
ILB
23
Bills
Kaiir Elam
Florida
CB
24
Cowboys
Tyler Smith
Tulsa
OT
25
Ravens
Tyler Linderbaum
Iowa
C
26
Jets
Jermaine Johnson II
Florida State
DE
27
Jaguars
Devin Lloyd
Utah
ILB
28
Packers
Devonte Wyatt
Georgia
DT
29
Patriots
Cole Strange
Chattanooga
OG
30
Chiefs
George Karlaftis
Purdue
DE
31
Bengals
Daxton Hill
Michigan
S
32
Vikings
Lewis Cine
Georgia
S
The story of round one is that the passing game has officially taken over. Whether it is getting to the quarterback, protecting the quarterback, providing weapons for the quarterback or defending the pass - the game has spoken. Travon Walker is the big story of the round, coming from out of nowhere over the past several months and becoming the number one overall pick. It remains to be seen if Walker's athleticism will translate to NFL production. The receiver class in the first round was led by Drake London, who pairs with Kyle Pitts, to form a dangerous red zone duo. The Ravens may have had the best first round, picking two day one starters in Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum.
NFL Draft: Round 2
33
Buccaneers
Logan Hall
DE
Houston
34
Packers
Christian Watson
WR
North Dakota St.
35
Titans
Roger McCreary
CB
Auburn
36
Jets
Breece Hall
RB
Iowa State
37
Texans
Jalen Pitre
S
Baylor
38
Falcons
Arnold Ebiketie
DE
Penn State
39
Bears
Kyler Gordon
CB
Washington
40
Seahawks
Boye Mafe
DE
Minnesota
41
Seahawks
Kenneth Walker III
RB
Michigan St.
42
Vikings
Andrew Booth Jr.
CB
Clemson
43
Giants
Wan'Dale Robinson
WR
Kentucky
44
Texans
John Metchie III
WR
Alabama
45
Ravens
David Ojabo
OLB
Michigan
46
Lions
Josh Paschal
DE
Kentucky
47
Commanders
Phidarian Mathis
DT
Alabama
48
Bears
Jaquan Brisker
S
Penn State
49
Saints
Alontae Taylor
CB
Tennessee
50
Patriots
Tyquan Thornton
WR
Baylor
51
Eagles
Cam Jurgens
C
Nebraska
52
Steelers
George Pickens
WR
Georgia
53
Colts
Alec Pierce
WR
Cincinnati
54
Chiefs
Skyy Moore
WR
Western Michigan
55
Cardinals
Trey McBride
TE
Colorado State
56
Cowboys
Sam Williams
DE
Ole Miss
57
Buccaneers
Luke Goedeke
OG
Central Michigan
58
Falcons
Troy Andersen
LB
Montana State
59
Vikings
Ed Ingram
OG
LSU
60
Bengals
Cam Taylor-Britt
CB
Nebraska
61
49ers
Drake Jackson
DE
USC
62
Chiefs
Bryan Cook
S
Cincinnati
63
Bills
James Cook
RB
Georgia
64
Broncos
Nik Bonitto
LB
Oklahoma
Round two was a buffet of talented players; many of whom will be looked at as immediate starters for their teams. The Chicago Bears retooled their entire secondary with two day one starters in Gordon and Baker. Running backs finally made an appearance in the draft, with the New York Jets getting the number one rated back in Breece Hall, making Zach Wilson's life easier. Two of the more interesting picks were the Cooks. Bryan Cook going to Kansas City adds immediete physicality, while James Cook going to Buffalo gives them a prime weapon for an already top-rated offense.
NFL Draft: Round 3
65
Jaguars
Luke Fortner
C
Kentucky
66
Vikings
Brian Asamoah
ILB
Oklahoma
67
Giants
Josh Ezeudu
OL
North Carolina
68
Browns
Martin Emerson
CB
Mississippi State
69
Titans
Nicholas Petit-Frere
OT
Ohio State
70
Jaguars
Chad Muma
ILB
Wyoming
71
Bears
Velus Jones
WR
Tennessee
72
Seahawks
Abraham Lucas
OT
Washington State
73
Colts
Jelani Woods
TE
Oklahoma State
74
Falcons
Desmond Ridder
QB
Cincinnati
75
Texans
Christian Harris
ILB
Alabama
76
Ravens
Travis Jones
DT
UCONN
77
Colts
Bernhard Raimann
OT
Central Michigan
78
Browns
Alex Wright
EDGE
UAB
79
Chargers
JT Woods
S
Baylor
80
Broncos
Greg Dulcich
TE
UCLA
81
Giants
Cordale Flott
CB
LSU
82
Falcons
DeAngelo Malone
EDGE
Western Kentucky
83
Eagles
Nakobe Dean
LB
Georgia
84
Steelers
DeMarvin Leal
EDGE
Texas A&M
85
Patriots
Marcus Jones
CB
Houston
86
Titans
Malik Willis
QB
Liberty
87
Cardinals
Cam Thomas
EDGE
San Diego State
88
Cowboys
Jalen Tolbert
WR
South Alabama
89
Bills
Terrel Bernard
ILB
Baylor
90
Raiders
Dylan Parham
OL
Memphis
91
Buccaneers
Rachaad White
RB
Arizona State
92
Packers
Sean Rhyan
OL
UCLA
93
49ers
Ty Davis-Price
RB
LSU
94
Panthers
Matt Corral
QB
Ole Miss
95
Bengals
Zach Carter
DT
Florida State
96
Colts
Nick Cross
S
Maryland
97
Lions
Kerby Joseph
S
Illinois
98
Commanders
Brian Robinson
RB
Alabama
99
Browns
David Bell
WR
Purdue
100
Cardinals
Myjai Sanders
EDGE
Cincinnati
101
Jets
Jeremy Ruckert
TE
Ohio State
102
Dolphins
Channing Tindall
LB
Georgia
103
Chiefs
Leo Chenal
LB
Wisconsin
104
Rams
Logan Bruss
OL
Wisconsin
105
49ers
Danny Gray
WR
SMU
Round three is the round of the quarterback. Desmond Ridder, Malik Willis and Matt Corral all have the potential to start in the NFL, but all come with very specific flaws. Jelani Woods, a huge tight end, made his way to the Colts and became an immediate red zone target for Matt Ryan. If he's healthy, a lot of NFL teams are going to regret passing on Nakobe Dean, who finally landed with the Eagles. A favorite pick from round three might be Christian Harris, who should immediately start for the Texans.
NFL Draft: Round 4
106
Buccaneers
Cade Otton
TE
Washington
107
Texans
Dameon Pierce
RB
Florida
108
Browns
Perrion Winfrey
DT
Oklahoma
109
Seahawks
Coby Bryant
CB
Cincinnati
110
Ravens
Danniel Faalele
OT
Minnesota
111
Jets
Max Mitchell
OT
Louisiana
112
Giants
Daniel Bellinger
TE
San Diego St.
113
Commanders
Percy Butler
S
Louisiana
114
Giants
Dane Belton
S
Iowa
115
Broncos
Damarri Mathis
CB
Pitt
116
Broncos
Eyioma Uwazurike
DE
Iowa State
117
Jets
Michael Clemons
DE
Texas A&M
118
Vikings
Akayleb Evans
CB
Missouri
119
Ravens
Jalyn Armour-Davis
CB
Alabama
120
Panthers
Brandon Smith
LB
Penn State
121
Patriots
Jack Jones
CB
Arizona State
122
Raiders
Zamir White
RB
Georgia
123
Chargers
Isaiah Spiller
RB
Texas A&M
124
Browns
Cade York
K
LSU
125
Dolphins
Erik Ezukanma
WR
Texas Tech
126
Raiders
Neil Farrell Jr.
DT
LSU
127
Patriots
Pierre Strong Jr.
RB
South Dakota St.
128
Ravens
Charlie Kolar
TE
Iowa State
129
Cowboys
Jake Ferguson
TE
Wisconsin
130
Ravens
Jordan Stout
P
Penn State
131
Titans
Hassan Haskins
RB
Michigan
132
Packers
Romeo Doubs
WR
Nevada
133
Buccaneers
Jake Camarda
P
Georgia
134
49ers
Spencer Burford
OT
UTSA
135
Chiefs
Joshua Williams
CB
Fayetteville St.
136
Bengals
Cordell Volson
OT
North Dakota St.
137
Patriots
Bailey Zappe
QB
Western Kentucky
138
Steelers
Calvin Austin III
WR
Memphis
139
Ravens
Isaiah Likely
TE
Coastal Carolina
140
Packers
Zach Tom
OT
Wake Forest
141
Ravens
Damarion Williams
CB
Houston
142
Rams
Decobie Durant
CB
South Carolina St.
143
Titans
Chigoziem Okonkwo
TE
Maryland
Round 4 saw two punters go off the board, but not the "Punt God" - nothing like some special teams drama in the middle of the draft. Cade Otton, at the top of the round, could be an immediate factor with so much uncertainty surrounding Rob Gronkowski's return to the Buccaneers. Perrion Winfery (Cleveland) and Coby Bryant (Seattle) should also be factors in their teams' defensive schemes and should see the field fairly soon.
NFL Draft: Round 5
144
Commanders
Sam Howell
QB
North Carolina
145
Chiefs
Darian Kinnard
OT
Kentucky
146
Giants
Micah McFadden
LB
Indiana
147
Giants
DJ Davidson
DT
Arizona State
148
Bills
Khalil Shakir
WR
Boise State
149
Commanders
Cole Turner
TE
Nevada
150
Texans
Thomas Booker
DE
Stanford
151
Falcons
Tyler Allgeier
RB
BYU
152
Broncos
Delarrin Turner-Yell
S
Oklahoma
153
Seahawks
Tariq Woolen
CB
UTSA
154
Jaguars
Snoop Conner
RB
Ole Miss
155
Cowboys
Matt Waletzko
OT
North Dakota St.
156
Browns
Jerome Ford
RB
Cincinnati
157
Buccaneers
Zyon McCollum
CB
Sam Houston St.
158
Seahawks
Tyreke Smith
DE
Ohio State
159
Colts
Eric Johnson
DT
Missouri State
160
Chargers
Otito Ogbonnia
DT
UCLA
161
Saints
D'Marco Jackson
LB
App. State
162
Broncos
Montrell Washington
WR
Samford
163
Titans
Kyle Phillips
WR
UCLA
164
Rams
Kyren Williams
RB
Notre Dame
165
Vikings
Esezi Otomewo
DE
Minnesota
166
Bengals
Tycen Anderson
S
Toledo
167
Cowboys
DaRon Bland
CB
Fresno State
168
Bears
Braxton Jones
OT
Southern Utah
169
Vikings
Ty Chandler
RB
North Carolina
170
Texans
Teagan Quitoriano
TE
Oregon State
171
Broncos
Luke Wattenberg
C
Washington
172
49ers
Samuel Womack
CB
Toledo
173
Giants
Marcus McKethan
OG
North Carolina
174
Bears
Dominique Robinson
LB
Miami-OH
175
aiders
Matthew Butler
DT
Tennessee
176
Cowboys
Damone Clark
LB
LSU
177
Lions
James Mitchell
TE
Virginia Tech
178
Cowboys
John Ridgeway
DT
Arkansas
179
Packers
Kingsley Enagbare
LB
South Carolina
It's unclear if a fifth round was ever as interesting as the 2022 version. Starting with Sam Howell going to the Commanders and having a chance to one day start for them. Carson Wentz is not the long-term answer to anyone's quarterback problems, so Howell can definitely sneak into that starting gig. Kingsley Enagbare is a steal for the Packers with the last pick of the round. He can rush the quarterback and will be a solid piece of their defense. Speaking of defense, the Cowboys added two players in John Ridgeway and Damone Clark, two of the SEC's best defenders last season.
NFL Draft: Round 6
180
Bills
Matt Araiza
P
San Diego St.
181
Eagles
Kyron Johnson
LB
Kansas
182
Giants
Darrian Beavers
LB
Cincinnati
183
Patriots
Kevin Harris
RB
South Carolina
184
Vikings
Vederian Lowe
OT
Illinois
185
Bills
Christian Benford
CB
Villanova
186
Bears
Zachary Thomas
OT
San Diego St.
187
49ers
Nick Zakelj
OT
Fordham
188
Lions
Malcolm Rodriguez
LB
Oklahoma St.
189
Panthers
Amare Barno
LB
Virginia Tech
190
Falcons
Justin Shaffer
OG
Georgia
191
Vikings
Jalen Nailor
WR
Michigan St.
192
Colts
Andrew Ogletree
TE
Youngstown St.
193
Cowboys
Devin Harper
LB
Oklahoma St.
194
Saints
Jordan Jackson
DT
Air Force
195
Chargers
Jamaree Salyer
OG
Georgia
196
Ravens
Tyler Badie
RB
Missouri
197
Jaguars
Gregory Junior
CB
Ouachita Baptist
198
Eagles
Grant Calcaterra
TE
SMU
199
Panthers
Cade Mays
OG
Tennessee
200
Patriots
Sam Roberts
DT
NW Missouri St.
201
Cardinals
Keaontay Ingram
RB
USC
202
Browns
Michael Woods II
WR
Oklahoma
203
Bears
Trestan Ebner
RB
Baylor
204
Titans
Theo Jackson
S
Tennessee
205
Texans
Austin Deculus
OT
LSU
206
Broncos
Matt Henningsen
DT
Wisconsin
207
Bears
Doug Kramer
C
Illinois
208
Steelers
Connor Heyward
FB
Michigan St.
209
Bills
Luke Tenuta
OT
Virginia Tech
210
Patriots
Chasen Hines
OG
LSU
211
Rams
Quentin Lake
S
UCLA
212
Rams
Derion Kendrick
CB
Georgia
213
Falcons
John FitzPatrick
TE
Georgia
214
Chargers
Ja'Sir Taylor
CB
Wake Forest
215
Cardinals
Lecitus Smith
OG
Virginia Tech
216
Colts
Curtis Brooks
DT
Cincinnati
217
Lions
James Houston
LB
Jackson State
218
Buccaneers
Ko Kieft
TE
Minnesota
219
Titans
Chance Campbell
LB
Ole Miss
220
49ers
Kalia Davis
DT
UCF
221
49ers
Tariq Castro-Fields
CB
Penn State
The best punter in college football goes to a team that never punts, which means that, when the Buffalo Bills do choose to punt, look out! The Panthers selection of guard Cade Mays is a standout. He's a veteran who has played against some of the best competition in college football. Look for Malcolm Rodriguez to make an impact with the Detroit Lions. The linebacker has an old-school mentality that will catch the eye of head coach Dan Campbell.
The seventh round saw a few more quarterbacks go off the board, including Skylar Thompson to Miami. He enters the league at 25 years old and has some mobility around the pocket, so with often injured quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater in front of him, there's a chance he could see the field if he makes the team.