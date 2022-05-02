×
NFL Draft Picks 2022: Complete Results from Rounds 1 through 7

Complete 2022 NFL Draft - Rounds 1-7
Complete 2022 NFL Draft - Rounds 1-7
Modified May 02, 2022 12:29 PM IST
The 2022 NFL draft has come and gone, and now the real work for all of the rookies drafted begins. Rookie mini-camp begins on May 17, 2021, and teams and fans will have their first opportunity to see their team's newest players.

As the football world reflects on the draft and who the winners and losers were, teams will be doing their best to gameplan their young stars and put them in the best position to succeed. Scouts are making phone calls, signing the best undrafted free agents and adding depth to their rosters.

If you missed any of the action of the seven round football fest, we have you covered with the complete results of the 2022 NFL draft.

NFL Draft: Round 1

PickTeamPlayerPositionSchool
1JaguarsTravon WalkerGeorgiaDE
2LionsAidan HutchinsonMichiganDE
3TexansDerek Stingley Jr.LSUCB
4JetsAhmad GardnerCincinnatiCB
5GiantsKayvon ThibodeauxOregonDE
6PanthersIkem EkwonuNC StateOT
7GiantsEvan NealAlabamaOT
8FalconsDrake LondonUSCWR
9SeahawksCharles CrossMississippi StOT
10JetsGarrett WilsonOhio StateWR
11SaintsChris OlaveOhio StateWR
12LionsJameson WilliamsAlabamaWR
13EaglesJordan DavisGeorgiaDT
14RavensKyle HamiltonNotre DameS
15TexansKenyon GreenTexas A&MOG
16CommandersJahan DotsonPenn StateWR
17ChargersZion JohnsonBoston CollegeOG
18TitansTreylon BurksArkansasWR
19SaintsTrevor PenningNorthern IowaOT
20SteelersKenny PickettPittsburghQB
21ChiefsTrent McDuffieWashingtonCB
22PackersQuay WalkerGeorgiaILB
23BillsKaiir ElamFloridaCB
24CowboysTyler SmithTulsaOT
25RavensTyler LinderbaumIowaC
26JetsJermaine Johnson IIFlorida StateDE
27JaguarsDevin LloydUtahILB
28PackersDevonte WyattGeorgiaDT
29PatriotsCole StrangeChattanoogaOG
30ChiefsGeorge KarlaftisPurdueDE
31BengalsDaxton HillMichiganS
32VikingsLewis CineGeorgiaS

The story of round one is that the passing game has officially taken over. Whether it is getting to the quarterback, protecting the quarterback, providing weapons for the quarterback or defending the pass - the game has spoken. Travon Walker is the big story of the round, coming from out of nowhere over the past several months and becoming the number one overall pick. It remains to be seen if Walker's athleticism will translate to NFL production. The receiver class in the first round was led by Drake London, who pairs with Kyle Pitts, to form a dangerous red zone duo. The Ravens may have had the best first round, picking two day one starters in Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum.

NFL Draft: Round 2

33 BuccaneersLogan HallDEHouston
34PackersChristian WatsonWRNorth Dakota St.
35TitansRoger McCrearyCBAuburn
36 JetsBreece HallRBIowa State
37TexansJalen PitreSBaylor
38FalconsArnold EbiketieDEPenn State
39 BearsKyler GordonCBWashington
40SeahawksBoye MafeDEMinnesota
41 SeahawksKenneth Walker IIIRBMichigan St.
42 VikingsAndrew Booth Jr.CBClemson
43GiantsWan'Dale RobinsonWRKentucky
44 TexansJohn Metchie IIIWRAlabama
45 RavensDavid OjaboOLBMichigan
46 LionsJosh PaschalDEKentucky
47 CommandersPhidarian MathisDTAlabama
48 BearsJaquan BriskerSPenn State
49 SaintsAlontae TaylorCBTennessee
50 PatriotsTyquan ThorntonWRBaylor
51 EaglesCam JurgensCNebraska
52 SteelersGeorge PickensWRGeorgia
53ColtsAlec PierceWRCincinnati
54 ChiefsSkyy MooreWRWestern Michigan
55CardinalsTrey McBrideTEColorado State
56CowboysSam WilliamsDEOle Miss
57 BuccaneersLuke GoedekeOGCentral Michigan
58FalconsTroy AndersenLBMontana State
59 VikingsEd IngramOGLSU
60 BengalsCam Taylor-BrittCBNebraska
61 49ersDrake JacksonDEUSC
62 ChiefsBryan CookSCincinnati
63 BillsJames CookRBGeorgia
64BroncosNik BonittoLBOklahoma

Round two was a buffet of talented players; many of whom will be looked at as immediate starters for their teams. The Chicago Bears retooled their entire secondary with two day one starters in Gordon and Baker. Running backs finally made an appearance in the draft, with the New York Jets getting the number one rated back in Breece Hall, making Zach Wilson's life easier. Two of the more interesting picks were the Cooks. Bryan Cook going to Kansas City adds immediete physicality, while James Cook going to Buffalo gives them a prime weapon for an already top-rated offense.

NFL Draft: Round 3

65JaguarsLuke Fortner CKentucky
66VikingsBrian AsamoahILBOklahoma
67GiantsJosh EzeuduOLNorth Carolina
68BrownsMartin Emerson CBMississippi State
69TitansNicholas Petit-Frere OTOhio State
70JaguarsChad MumaILBWyoming
71BearsVelus Jones WRTennessee
72SeahawksAbraham Lucas OTWashington State
73ColtsJelani Woods TEOklahoma State
74FalconsDesmond RidderQBCincinnati
75TexansChristian HarrisILBAlabama
76RavensTravis JonesDTUCONN
77ColtsBernhard RaimannOTCentral Michigan
78BrownsAlex WrightEDGEUAB
79ChargersJT WoodsSBaylor
80BroncosGreg DulcichTEUCLA
81GiantsCordale Flott CBLSU
82FalconsDeAngelo MaloneEDGEWestern Kentucky
83EaglesNakobe DeanLBGeorgia
84SteelersDeMarvin Leal EDGETexas A&M
85PatriotsMarcus JonesCBHouston
86TitansMalik WillisQBLiberty
87CardinalsCam ThomasEDGESan Diego State
88CowboysJalen TolbertWRSouth Alabama
89BillsTerrel Bernard ILBBaylor
90RaidersDylan Parham OLMemphis
91BuccaneersRachaad White RBArizona State
92PackersSean Rhyan OLUCLA
9349ersTy Davis-Price RBLSU
94PanthersMatt CorralQBOle Miss
95BengalsZach CarterDTFlorida State
96ColtsNick CrossSMaryland
97LionsKerby Joseph SIllinois
98CommandersBrian Robinson RBAlabama
99BrownsDavid Bell WRPurdue
100CardinalsMyjai Sanders EDGECincinnati
101JetsJeremy Ruckert TEOhio State
102DolphinsChanning Tindall LBGeorgia
103ChiefsLeo Chenal LBWisconsin
104RamsLogan BrussOLWisconsin
10549ersDanny GrayWRSMU

Round three is the round of the quarterback. Desmond Ridder, Malik Willis and Matt Corral all have the potential to start in the NFL, but all come with very specific flaws. Jelani Woods, a huge tight end, made his way to the Colts and became an immediate red zone target for Matt Ryan. If he's healthy, a lot of NFL teams are going to regret passing on Nakobe Dean, who finally landed with the Eagles. A favorite pick from round three might be Christian Harris, who should immediately start for the Texans.

NFL Draft: Round 4

106BuccaneersCade OttonTEWashington
107 TexansDameon PierceRBFlorida
108BrownsPerrion WinfreyDTOklahoma
109SeahawksCoby BryantCBCincinnati
110RavensDanniel FaaleleOTMinnesota
111 JetsMax MitchellOTLouisiana
112 GiantsDaniel BellingerTESan Diego St.
113 CommandersPercy ButlerSLouisiana
114 GiantsDane BeltonSIowa
115 BroncosDamarri MathisCBPitt
116 BroncosEyioma UwazurikeDEIowa State
117 JetsMichael ClemonsDETexas A&M
118 VikingsAkayleb EvansCBMissouri
119 RavensJalyn Armour-DavisCBAlabama
120PanthersBrandon SmithLBPenn State
121 PatriotsJack JonesCBArizona State
122RaidersZamir WhiteRBGeorgia
123 ChargersIsaiah SpillerRBTexas A&M
124BrownsCade YorkKLSU
125 DolphinsErik EzukanmaWRTexas Tech
126 RaidersNeil Farrell Jr.DTLSU
127 PatriotsPierre Strong Jr.RBSouth Dakota St.
128 RavensCharlie KolarTEIowa State
129 CowboysJake FergusonTEWisconsin
130 RavensJordan StoutPPenn State
131 TitansHassan HaskinsRBMichigan
132 PackersRomeo DoubsWRNevada
133 BuccaneersJake CamardaPGeorgia
134 49ersSpencer BurfordOTUTSA
135ChiefsJoshua WilliamsCBFayetteville St.
136 BengalsCordell VolsonOTNorth Dakota St.
137 PatriotsBailey ZappeQBWestern Kentucky
138 SteelersCalvin Austin IIIWRMemphis
139RavensIsaiah LikelyTECoastal Carolina
140 PackersZach TomOTWake Forest
141 RavensDamarion WilliamsCBHouston
142 RamsDecobie DurantCBSouth Carolina St.
143 TitansChigoziem OkonkwoTEMaryland

Round 4 saw two punters go off the board, but not the "Punt God" - nothing like some special teams drama in the middle of the draft. Cade Otton, at the top of the round, could be an immediate factor with so much uncertainty surrounding Rob Gronkowski's return to the Buccaneers. Perrion Winfery (Cleveland) and Coby Bryant (Seattle) should also be factors in their teams' defensive schemes and should see the field fairly soon.

NFL Draft: Round 5

144 CommandersSam HowellQBNorth Carolina
145 ChiefsDarian KinnardOTKentucky
146 GiantsMicah McFaddenLBIndiana
147 GiantsDJ DavidsonDTArizona State
148 BillsKhalil ShakirWRBoise State
149 CommandersCole TurnerTENevada
150 TexansThomas BookerDEStanford
151 FalconsTyler AllgeierRBBYU
152 BroncosDelarrin Turner-YellSOklahoma
153SeahawksTariq WoolenCBUTSA
154 JaguarsSnoop ConnerRBOle Miss
155CowboysMatt WaletzkoOTNorth Dakota St.
156 BrownsJerome FordRBCincinnati
157 BuccaneersZyon McCollumCBSam Houston St.
158SeahawksTyreke SmithDEOhio State
159ColtsEric JohnsonDTMissouri State
160 ChargersOtito OgbonniaDTUCLA
161 SaintsD'Marco JacksonLBApp. State
162 BroncosMontrell WashingtonWRSamford
163TitansKyle PhillipsWRUCLA
164 RamsKyren WilliamsRBNotre Dame
165 VikingsEsezi OtomewoDEMinnesota
166 BengalsTycen AndersonSToledo
167 CowboysDaRon BlandCBFresno State
168BearsBraxton JonesOTSouthern Utah
169 VikingsTy ChandlerRBNorth Carolina
170TexansTeagan QuitorianoTEOregon State
171BroncosLuke WattenbergCWashington
172 49ersSamuel WomackCBToledo
173 GiantsMarcus McKethanOGNorth Carolina
174 BearsDominique RobinsonLBMiami-OH
175aidersMatthew ButlerDTTennessee
176CowboysDamone ClarkLBLSU
177 LionsJames MitchellTEVirginia Tech
178CowboysJohn RidgewayDTArkansas
179PackersKingsley EnagbareLBSouth Carolina

It's unclear if a fifth round was ever as interesting as the 2022 version. Starting with Sam Howell going to the Commanders and having a chance to one day start for them. Carson Wentz is not the long-term answer to anyone's quarterback problems, so Howell can definitely sneak into that starting gig. Kingsley Enagbare is a steal for the Packers with the last pick of the round. He can rush the quarterback and will be a solid piece of their defense. Speaking of defense, the Cowboys added two players in John Ridgeway and Damone Clark, two of the SEC's best defenders last season.

NFL Draft: Round 6

180 BillsMatt AraizaPSan Diego St.
181 EaglesKyron JohnsonLBKansas
182 GiantsDarrian BeaversLBCincinnati
183 PatriotsKevin HarrisRBSouth Carolina
184 VikingsVederian LoweOTIllinois
185 BillsChristian BenfordCBVillanova
186 BearsZachary ThomasOTSan Diego St.
187 49ersNick ZakeljOTFordham
188 LionsMalcolm RodriguezLBOklahoma St.
189 PanthersAmare BarnoLBVirginia Tech
190 FalconsJustin ShafferOGGeorgia
191 VikingsJalen NailorWRMichigan St.
192 ColtsAndrew OgletreeTEYoungstown St.
193 CowboysDevin HarperLBOklahoma St.
194 SaintsJordan JacksonDTAir Force
195ChargersJamaree SalyerOGGeorgia
196 RavensTyler BadieRBMissouri
197 JaguarsGregory JuniorCBOuachita Baptist
198EaglesGrant CalcaterraTESMU
199PanthersCade MaysOGTennessee
200 PatriotsSam RobertsDTNW Missouri St.
201 CardinalsKeaontay IngramRBUSC
202 BrownsMichael Woods IIWROklahoma
203 BearsTrestan EbnerRBBaylor
204TitansTheo JacksonSTennessee
205TexansAustin DeculusOTLSU
206 BroncosMatt HenningsenDTWisconsin
207 BearsDoug KramerCIllinois
208 SteelersConnor HeywardFBMichigan St.
209 BillsLuke TenutaOTVirginia Tech
210 PatriotsChasen HinesOGLSU
211RamsQuentin LakeSUCLA
212RamsDerion KendrickCBGeorgia
213FalconsJohn FitzPatrickTEGeorgia
214 ChargersJa'Sir TaylorCBWake Forest
215CardinalsLecitus SmithOGVirginia Tech
216 ColtsCurtis BrooksDTCincinnati
217 LionsJames HoustonLBJackson State
218 BuccaneersKo KieftTEMinnesota
219TitansChance CampbellLBOle Miss
220 49ersKalia DavisDTUCF
221 49ersTariq Castro-FieldsCBPenn State

The best punter in college football goes to a team that never punts, which means that, when the Buffalo Bills do choose to punt, look out! The Panthers selection of guard Cade Mays is a standout. He's a veteran who has played against some of the best competition in college football. Look for Malcolm Rodriguez to make an impact with the Detroit Lions. The linebacker has an old-school mentality that will catch the eye of head coach Dan Campbell.

NFL Draft: Round 7

222 JaguarsMontaric BrownCBArkansas
223 BrownsIsaiah ThomasDEOklahoma
224DolphinsCameron GoodeLBCal
225 SteelersMark RobinsonLBOle Miss
226 BearsJ'Atyre CarterOGSouthern
227 VikingsNick MuseTESouth Carolina
228 PackersTariq CarpenterLBGeorgia Tech
229 SeahawksBo MeltonWRRutgers
230 CommandersChris PaulOGTulsa
231 BillsBaylon SpectorLBClemson
232 BroncosFalon HicksCBWisconsin
233SeahawksDareke YoungWRLenoir-Rhyne
234 PackersJonathan FordDTMiami
235 RamsDaniel HardyLBMontana St.
236 ChargersDeane LeonardCBOle Miss
237 LionsChase LucasCBArizona State
238 RaidersThayer MunfordOTOhio State
239ColtsRodney ThomasDBYale
240 CommandersChristian HolmesCBOklahoma St.
241 SteelersChris OladokunQBSouth Dakota St.
242PanthersKalon BarnesCBBaylor
243 ChiefsJaylen WatsonCBWashington St.
244 CardinalsChristian MatthewCBValdosta St.
245 PatriotsAndrew StueberOGMichigan
246 BrownsDawson DeatonCTexas Tech
247DolphinsSkylar ThompsonQBKansas State
248 BuccaneersAndre AnthonyDELSU
249PackersRasheed WalkerOTPenn State
250 RaidersBrittain BrownRBUCLA
251 ChiefsIsaih PachecoRBRutgers
252 BengalsJeffrey GunterDECoastal Carolina
253 RamsRuss YeastSKansas State
254 BearsElijah HicksSCal
255BearsTrenton GillPNC State
256CardinalsJesse LuketaLBPenn State
257CardinalsMarquis HayesOGOklahoma
258PackersSamori ToureWRNebraska
259 ChiefsNazeeh JohnsonSMarshall
260 ChargersZander HorvathFBPurdue
261 RamsAJ ArcuriOTMichigan State
262 49ersBrock PurdyQBIowa State
The seventh round saw a few more quarterbacks go off the board, including Skylar Thompson to Miami. He enters the league at 25 years old and has some mobility around the pocket, so with often injured quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater in front of him, there's a chance he could see the field if he makes the team.

Edited by Windy Goodloe

