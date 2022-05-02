NFL Draft Picks 2022: Complete Results from Rounds 1 through 7

The 2022 NFL draft has come and gone, and now the real work for all of the rookies drafted begins. Rookie mini-camp begins on May 17, 2021, and teams and fans will have their first opportunity to see their team's newest players.

As the football world reflects on the draft and who the winners and losers were, teams will be doing their best to gameplan their young stars and put them in the best position to succeed. Scouts are making phone calls, signing the best undrafted free agents and adding depth to their rosters.

Georgia Football @GeorgiaFootball



If you missed any of the action of the seven round football fest, we have you covered with the complete results of the 2022 NFL draft.

NFL Draft: Round 1

Pick Team Player Position School 1 Jaguars Travon Walker Georgia DE 2 Lions Aidan Hutchinson Michigan DE 3 Texans Derek Stingley Jr. LSU CB 4 Jets Ahmad Gardner Cincinnati CB 5 Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux Oregon DE 6 Panthers Ikem Ekwonu NC State OT 7 Giants Evan Neal Alabama OT 8 Falcons Drake London USC WR 9 Seahawks Charles Cross Mississippi St OT 10 Jets Garrett Wilson Ohio State WR 11 Saints Chris Olave Ohio State WR 12 Lions Jameson Williams Alabama WR 13 Eagles Jordan Davis Georgia DT 14 Ravens Kyle Hamilton Notre Dame S 15 Texans Kenyon Green Texas A&M OG 16 Commanders Jahan Dotson Penn State WR 17 Chargers Zion Johnson Boston College OG 18 Titans Treylon Burks Arkansas WR 19 Saints Trevor Penning Northern Iowa OT 20 Steelers Kenny Pickett Pittsburgh QB 21 Chiefs Trent McDuffie Washington CB 22 Packers Quay Walker Georgia ILB 23 Bills Kaiir Elam Florida CB 24 Cowboys Tyler Smith Tulsa OT 25 Ravens Tyler Linderbaum Iowa C 26 Jets Jermaine Johnson II Florida State DE 27 Jaguars Devin Lloyd Utah ILB 28 Packers Devonte Wyatt Georgia DT 29 Patriots Cole Strange Chattanooga OG 30 Chiefs George Karlaftis Purdue DE 31 Bengals Daxton Hill Michigan S 32 Vikings Lewis Cine Georgia S

The story of round one is that the passing game has officially taken over. Whether it is getting to the quarterback, protecting the quarterback, providing weapons for the quarterback or defending the pass - the game has spoken. Travon Walker is the big story of the round, coming from out of nowhere over the past several months and becoming the number one overall pick. It remains to be seen if Walker's athleticism will translate to NFL production. The receiver class in the first round was led by Drake London, who pairs with Kyle Pitts, to form a dangerous red zone duo. The Ravens may have had the best first round, picking two day one starters in Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum.

NFL Draft: Round 2

33 Buccaneers Logan Hall DE Houston 34 Packers Christian Watson WR North Dakota St. 35 Titans Roger McCreary CB Auburn 36 Jets Breece Hall RB Iowa State 37 Texans Jalen Pitre S Baylor 38 Falcons Arnold Ebiketie DE Penn State 39 Bears Kyler Gordon CB Washington 40 Seahawks Boye Mafe DE Minnesota 41 Seahawks Kenneth Walker III RB Michigan St. 42 Vikings Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson 43 Giants Wan'Dale Robinson WR Kentucky 44 Texans John Metchie III WR Alabama 45 Ravens David Ojabo OLB Michigan 46 Lions Josh Paschal DE Kentucky 47 Commanders Phidarian Mathis DT Alabama 48 Bears Jaquan Brisker S Penn State 49 Saints Alontae Taylor CB Tennessee 50 Patriots Tyquan Thornton WR Baylor 51 Eagles Cam Jurgens C Nebraska 52 Steelers George Pickens WR Georgia 53 Colts Alec Pierce WR Cincinnati 54 Chiefs Skyy Moore WR Western Michigan 55 Cardinals Trey McBride TE Colorado State 56 Cowboys Sam Williams DE Ole Miss 57 Buccaneers Luke Goedeke OG Central Michigan 58 Falcons Troy Andersen LB Montana State 59 Vikings Ed Ingram OG LSU 60 Bengals Cam Taylor-Britt CB Nebraska 61 49ers Drake Jackson DE USC 62 Chiefs Bryan Cook S Cincinnati 63 Bills James Cook RB Georgia 64 Broncos Nik Bonitto LB Oklahoma

Round two was a buffet of talented players; many of whom will be looked at as immediate starters for their teams. The Chicago Bears retooled their entire secondary with two day one starters in Gordon and Baker. Running backs finally made an appearance in the draft, with the New York Jets getting the number one rated back in Breece Hall, making Zach Wilson's life easier. Two of the more interesting picks were the Cooks. Bryan Cook going to Kansas City adds immediete physicality, while James Cook going to Buffalo gives them a prime weapon for an already top-rated offense.

NFL Draft: Round 3

65 Jaguars Luke Fortner C Kentucky 66 Vikings Brian Asamoah ILB Oklahoma 67 Giants Josh Ezeudu OL North Carolina 68 Browns Martin Emerson CB Mississippi State 69 Titans Nicholas Petit-Frere OT Ohio State 70 Jaguars Chad Muma ILB Wyoming 71 Bears Velus Jones WR Tennessee 72 Seahawks Abraham Lucas OT Washington State 73 Colts Jelani Woods TE Oklahoma State 74 Falcons Desmond Ridder QB Cincinnati 75 Texans Christian Harris ILB Alabama 76 Ravens Travis Jones DT UCONN 77 Colts Bernhard Raimann OT Central Michigan 78 Browns Alex Wright EDGE UAB 79 Chargers JT Woods S Baylor 80 Broncos Greg Dulcich TE UCLA 81 Giants Cordale Flott CB LSU 82 Falcons DeAngelo Malone EDGE Western Kentucky 83 Eagles Nakobe Dean LB Georgia 84 Steelers DeMarvin Leal EDGE Texas A&M 85 Patriots Marcus Jones CB Houston 86 Titans Malik Willis QB Liberty 87 Cardinals Cam Thomas EDGE San Diego State 88 Cowboys Jalen Tolbert WR South Alabama 89 Bills Terrel Bernard ILB Baylor 90 Raiders Dylan Parham OL Memphis 91 Buccaneers Rachaad White RB Arizona State 92 Packers Sean Rhyan OL UCLA 93 49ers Ty Davis-Price RB LSU 94 Panthers Matt Corral QB Ole Miss 95 Bengals Zach Carter DT Florida State 96 Colts Nick Cross S Maryland 97 Lions Kerby Joseph S Illinois 98 Commanders Brian Robinson RB Alabama 99 Browns David Bell WR Purdue 100 Cardinals Myjai Sanders EDGE Cincinnati 101 Jets Jeremy Ruckert TE Ohio State 102 Dolphins Channing Tindall LB Georgia 103 Chiefs Leo Chenal LB Wisconsin 104 Rams Logan Bruss OL Wisconsin 105 49ers Danny Gray WR SMU

Round three is the round of the quarterback. Desmond Ridder, Malik Willis and Matt Corral all have the potential to start in the NFL, but all come with very specific flaws. Jelani Woods, a huge tight end, made his way to the Colts and became an immediate red zone target for Matt Ryan. If he's healthy, a lot of NFL teams are going to regret passing on Nakobe Dean, who finally landed with the Eagles. A favorite pick from round three might be Christian Harris, who should immediately start for the Texans.

NFL Draft: Round 4

106 Buccaneers Cade Otton TE Washington 107 Texans Dameon Pierce RB Florida 108 Browns Perrion Winfrey DT Oklahoma 109 Seahawks Coby Bryant CB Cincinnati 110 Ravens Danniel Faalele OT Minnesota 111 Jets Max Mitchell OT Louisiana 112 Giants Daniel Bellinger TE San Diego St. 113 Commanders Percy Butler S Louisiana 114 Giants Dane Belton S Iowa 115 Broncos Damarri Mathis CB Pitt 116 Broncos Eyioma Uwazurike DE Iowa State 117 Jets Michael Clemons DE Texas A&M 118 Vikings Akayleb Evans CB Missouri 119 Ravens Jalyn Armour-Davis CB Alabama 120 Panthers Brandon Smith LB Penn State 121 Patriots Jack Jones CB Arizona State 122 Raiders Zamir White RB Georgia 123 Chargers Isaiah Spiller RB Texas A&M 124 Browns Cade York K LSU 125 Dolphins Erik Ezukanma WR Texas Tech 126 Raiders Neil Farrell Jr. DT LSU 127 Patriots Pierre Strong Jr. RB South Dakota St. 128 Ravens Charlie Kolar TE Iowa State 129 Cowboys Jake Ferguson TE Wisconsin 130 Ravens Jordan Stout P Penn State 131 Titans Hassan Haskins RB Michigan 132 Packers Romeo Doubs WR Nevada 133 Buccaneers Jake Camarda P Georgia 134 49ers Spencer Burford OT UTSA 135 Chiefs Joshua Williams CB Fayetteville St. 136 Bengals Cordell Volson OT North Dakota St. 137 Patriots Bailey Zappe QB Western Kentucky 138 Steelers Calvin Austin III WR Memphis 139 Ravens Isaiah Likely TE Coastal Carolina 140 Packers Zach Tom OT Wake Forest 141 Ravens Damarion Williams CB Houston 142 Rams Decobie Durant CB South Carolina St. 143 Titans Chigoziem Okonkwo TE Maryland

Round 4 saw two punters go off the board, but not the "Punt God" - nothing like some special teams drama in the middle of the draft. Cade Otton, at the top of the round, could be an immediate factor with so much uncertainty surrounding Rob Gronkowski's return to the Buccaneers. Perrion Winfery (Cleveland) and Coby Bryant (Seattle) should also be factors in their teams' defensive schemes and should see the field fairly soon.

NFL Draft: Round 5

144 Commanders Sam Howell QB North Carolina 145 Chiefs Darian Kinnard OT Kentucky 146 Giants Micah McFadden LB Indiana 147 Giants DJ Davidson DT Arizona State 148 Bills Khalil Shakir WR Boise State 149 Commanders Cole Turner TE Nevada 150 Texans Thomas Booker DE Stanford 151 Falcons Tyler Allgeier RB BYU 152 Broncos Delarrin Turner-Yell S Oklahoma 153 Seahawks Tariq Woolen CB UTSA 154 Jaguars Snoop Conner RB Ole Miss 155 Cowboys Matt Waletzko OT North Dakota St. 156 Browns Jerome Ford RB Cincinnati 157 Buccaneers Zyon McCollum CB Sam Houston St. 158 Seahawks Tyreke Smith DE Ohio State 159 Colts Eric Johnson DT Missouri State 160 Chargers Otito Ogbonnia DT UCLA 161 Saints D'Marco Jackson LB App. State 162 Broncos Montrell Washington WR Samford 163 Titans Kyle Phillips WR UCLA 164 Rams Kyren Williams RB Notre Dame 165 Vikings Esezi Otomewo DE Minnesota 166 Bengals Tycen Anderson S Toledo 167 Cowboys DaRon Bland CB Fresno State 168 Bears Braxton Jones OT Southern Utah 169 Vikings Ty Chandler RB North Carolina 170 Texans Teagan Quitoriano TE Oregon State 171 Broncos Luke Wattenberg C Washington 172 49ers Samuel Womack CB Toledo 173 Giants Marcus McKethan OG North Carolina 174 Bears Dominique Robinson LB Miami-OH 175 aiders Matthew Butler DT Tennessee 176 Cowboys Damone Clark LB LSU 177 Lions James Mitchell TE Virginia Tech 178 Cowboys John Ridgeway DT Arkansas 179 Packers Kingsley Enagbare LB South Carolina

It's unclear if a fifth round was ever as interesting as the 2022 version. Starting with Sam Howell going to the Commanders and having a chance to one day start for them. Carson Wentz is not the long-term answer to anyone's quarterback problems, so Howell can definitely sneak into that starting gig. Kingsley Enagbare is a steal for the Packers with the last pick of the round. He can rush the quarterback and will be a solid piece of their defense. Speaking of defense, the Cowboys added two players in John Ridgeway and Damone Clark, two of the SEC's best defenders last season.

NFL Draft: Round 6

180 Bills Matt Araiza P San Diego St. 181 Eagles Kyron Johnson LB Kansas 182 Giants Darrian Beavers LB Cincinnati 183 Patriots Kevin Harris RB South Carolina 184 Vikings Vederian Lowe OT Illinois 185 Bills Christian Benford CB Villanova 186 Bears Zachary Thomas OT San Diego St. 187 49ers Nick Zakelj OT Fordham 188 Lions Malcolm Rodriguez LB Oklahoma St. 189 Panthers Amare Barno LB Virginia Tech 190 Falcons Justin Shaffer OG Georgia 191 Vikings Jalen Nailor WR Michigan St. 192 Colts Andrew Ogletree TE Youngstown St. 193 Cowboys Devin Harper LB Oklahoma St. 194 Saints Jordan Jackson DT Air Force 195 Chargers Jamaree Salyer OG Georgia 196 Ravens Tyler Badie RB Missouri 197 Jaguars Gregory Junior CB Ouachita Baptist 198 Eagles Grant Calcaterra TE SMU 199 Panthers Cade Mays OG Tennessee 200 Patriots Sam Roberts DT NW Missouri St. 201 Cardinals Keaontay Ingram RB USC 202 Browns Michael Woods II WR Oklahoma 203 Bears Trestan Ebner RB Baylor 204 Titans Theo Jackson S Tennessee 205 Texans Austin Deculus OT LSU 206 Broncos Matt Henningsen DT Wisconsin 207 Bears Doug Kramer C Illinois 208 Steelers Connor Heyward FB Michigan St. 209 Bills Luke Tenuta OT Virginia Tech 210 Patriots Chasen Hines OG LSU 211 Rams Quentin Lake S UCLA 212 Rams Derion Kendrick CB Georgia 213 Falcons John FitzPatrick TE Georgia 214 Chargers Ja'Sir Taylor CB Wake Forest 215 Cardinals Lecitus Smith OG Virginia Tech 216 Colts Curtis Brooks DT Cincinnati 217 Lions James Houston LB Jackson State 218 Buccaneers Ko Kieft TE Minnesota 219 Titans Chance Campbell LB Ole Miss 220 49ers Kalia Davis DT UCF 221 49ers Tariq Castro-Fields CB Penn State

The best punter in college football goes to a team that never punts, which means that, when the Buffalo Bills do choose to punt, look out! The Panthers selection of guard Cade Mays is a standout. He's a veteran who has played against some of the best competition in college football. Look for Malcolm Rodriguez to make an impact with the Detroit Lions. The linebacker has an old-school mentality that will catch the eye of head coach Dan Campbell.

NFL Draft: Round 7

222 Jaguars Montaric Brown CB Arkansas 223 Browns Isaiah Thomas DE Oklahoma 224 Dolphins Cameron Goode LB Cal 225 Steelers Mark Robinson LB Ole Miss 226 Bears J'Atyre Carter OG Southern 227 Vikings Nick Muse TE South Carolina 228 Packers Tariq Carpenter LB Georgia Tech 229 Seahawks Bo Melton WR Rutgers 230 Commanders Chris Paul OG Tulsa 231 Bills Baylon Spector LB Clemson 232 Broncos Falon Hicks CB Wisconsin 233 Seahawks Dareke Young WR Lenoir-Rhyne 234 Packers Jonathan Ford DT Miami 235 Rams Daniel Hardy LB Montana St. 236 Chargers Deane Leonard CB Ole Miss 237 Lions Chase Lucas CB Arizona State 238 Raiders Thayer Munford OT Ohio State 239 Colts Rodney Thomas DB Yale 240 Commanders Christian Holmes CB Oklahoma St. 241 Steelers Chris Oladokun QB South Dakota St. 242 Panthers Kalon Barnes CB Baylor 243 Chiefs Jaylen Watson CB Washington St. 244 Cardinals Christian Matthew CB Valdosta St. 245 Patriots Andrew Stueber OG Michigan 246 Browns Dawson Deaton C Texas Tech 247 Dolphins Skylar Thompson QB Kansas State 248 Buccaneers Andre Anthony DE LSU 249 Packers Rasheed Walker OT Penn State 250 Raiders Brittain Brown RB UCLA 251 Chiefs Isaih Pacheco RB Rutgers 252 Bengals Jeffrey Gunter DE Coastal Carolina 253 Rams Russ Yeast S Kansas State 254 Bears Elijah Hicks S Cal 255 Bears Trenton Gill P NC State 256 Cardinals Jesse Luketa LB Penn State 257 Cardinals Marquis Hayes OG Oklahoma 258 Packers Samori Toure WR Nebraska 259 Chiefs Nazeeh Johnson S Marshall 260 Chargers Zander Horvath FB Purdue 261 Rams AJ Arcuri OT Michigan State 262 49ers Brock Purdy QB Iowa State

The seventh round saw a few more quarterbacks go off the board, including Skylar Thompson to Miami. He enters the league at 25 years old and has some mobility around the pocket, so with often injured quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater in front of him, there's a chance he could see the field if he makes the team.

