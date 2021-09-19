Cowboys vs Chargers: Injury report and starting lineups - September 19th | NFL 2021-22 Season

The Dallas Cowboys will look to bounce back from their season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday when they meet Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Dak Prescott's shoulder has held up well, and he is expected to be a full go on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Chargers will attempt to keep the train rolling after an opening week victory. The AFC West is undefeated at the moment, so it will be up to the Chargers to keep pace with the rest of the division. Head coach and defensive coordinator Brandon Staley is going to have his hands full with the Cowboys' offense, though.

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers injury report

Dallas Cowboys

Jeff Cavanaugh @JC1053 If Joey Bosa doesn't wreck the whole game, the Chargers have 2 CBs that can't cover your WRs. Cowboys can surely win this game. If Joey Bosa doesn't wreck the game.

DeMarcus Lawrence and Michael Gallup are the biggest players expected to miss the game, according to Sharp Football Analysis. Lawrence is battling a foot injury, and won't return until Week Five. Meanwhile, Michael Gallup will miss an equal amount of time due to a calf injury.

In addition, the Cowboys will be without Josh Ball, Francis Bernard, Neville Gallimore, Kelvin Joseph, Sean McKeon, Malik Turner, Rico Dowdle, Sewo Olonilua, Reggie Robinson and Mitch Hyatt.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are largely healthy going into the game. The only players listed with injuries for this game are right tackle Bryan Bulaga, defensive back Ryan Smith, and cornerback Chris Harris Jr.

Bryan Bulaga is battling a back injury, and Ryan Smith has endured a core muscle injury. Chris Harris Jr. is dealing with a shoulder injury, and is expected to be back in Week 3.

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers starting lineups

Dallas Cowboys

QB - Dak Prescott | RB - Ezekiel Elliott | WR - Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Cedrick Wilson | TE - Dalton Schultz | OL - Tyron Smith, Connor Williams, Tyler Biadasz, Zach Martin, Terence Steele.

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp- NFL Season 2021

DL - Osa Odighizuwa, Carlos Watkins, Randy Gregory | LB - Leighton Vander Esch, Keanu Neal, Micah Parsons | CB - Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown, Jourdan Lewis | S - Damontae Kazee, Donovan Wilson | K - Greg Zuerlein | P - Bryan Anger.

Los Angeles Chargers

QB - Justin Herbert | RB - Austin Ekeler | WR - Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Jalen Guyton | TE - Jared Cooki | OL - Rashawn Slater, Matt Feller, Corey Linsley, Odey Aboushi, Storm Norton

DL - Jerry Tillery, Linval Joseph, Justin Jones | LB - Joey Bosa, Kenneth Murray Jr,, Kyzir White, Uchenna Nwosu | CB - Michael Davis, Asante Samuel Jr., Tevaughn Campbell | S - Derwin James Jr., Nasir Adderly | K - Tristan Vizcaino | P - Ty Long.

