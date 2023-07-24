Dak Prescott and Aaron Rodgers are two quarterbacks sure to be popular with NFL fans in the upcoming Madden 24 game. The player ratings, as you know, are a matter of great prestige for the fans and players alike.

In this year's Madden edition, both signal-callers are close in their ratings, with Prescott edging out Rodgers ever so slightly. Craig Carton took issue with the Cowboys quarterback getting a higher rating than the four-time NFL MVP:

"I'm a little concerned about this not gonna lie. Dak Prescott has a higher rating than Aaron Rodgers in Madden Football. Dak is 87 and Aaron is 86, not happy about that. I know it doesn't mean a damn."

Last season, Dak Prescott led Dallas Cowboys all the way to the NFC Divisional round, falling to the 49ers. Aaron Rodgers nearly led Green Bay Packers to the playoffs but came up short on the final week of the 2022 regular season.

Prescott will enter his eighth season with the Cowboys in 2023. Rodgers will be under center with New York Jets this season after being traded by the Packers.

Both quarterbacks will face off against one another in Week Two.

#Cowboys release their official 2023 NFL Schedule. Dallas will host Aaron Rodgers and the Jets week 2 & will take a Christmas trip to South Florida

Prescott has faced the Jets once before in Week Six of the 2019 season when the Cowboys fell short by a score of 24 - 22 at MetLife Stadium.

Rodgers had squared off against Dallas nine times in the regular season and twice in the playoffs. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback has a combined 8 - 3 record against the team all-time.

Are Dak Prescott and Aaron Rodgers ranked in the top 10 among QBs in Madden 24?

New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

Prescott and Rodgers are in the top 10 of the highest Madden 24 ratings for quarterbacks. The Cowboys star is tied for the sixth-highest rating with Justin Herbert of the Chargers.

Rodgers is right behind both with the seventh-highest rating. In Madden 23, the 39-year-old was second with an 96 rating, while Prescott was sixth with an 89 rating.

