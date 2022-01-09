Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles prediction, odds and picks - January 8, 2022 | NFL Week 18

Week 18 will feature a classic division rivalry revisited when the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams have playoff spots secured and are playing for pride.

Both teams always give it their all when they play one another. However, it will have a different feel, as Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs are out. Jalen Hurts may not suit up for the Eagles either.

Nevertheless, in the final week of the 2021 NFL regular season, these longtime rivals will look to put on a show in primetime.

From the Linc for NFL Now on @nflnetwork: #Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy says his starters want to play vs. the #Eagles. LB Leighton Vander Esch agrees, saying they want to go 6-0 in the NFC East.The free-agent-to-be also looks to close out a strong individual season.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles | Saturday Night Football | Week 18 of the 2021 regular season

Date and Time - Saturday, January 8, 2022, 8:15 PM EST

Venue - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Betting Odds

Spreads

Cowboys: -3.5 (-116)

Eagles: +3.5 (-104)

Moneyline

Cowboys: -195

Eagles: +170

Totals

Cowboys: o44.5 (-107)

Eagles: u44.5 (-110)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Picks

The Eagles could very well cover the three-point spread with notable injuries to the Dallas defense. Four of their last five wins have come by double-digit points. But the Eagles might rest some of their starters, which would make covering the spread more difficult.

The Eagles have also scored 30 or more points in five of their last six victories, with the NFC East champions scoring under 20 points just twice this season. The 44.5 point total set by bookmakers is likely to be exceeded in this game.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Key Injuries

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Cowboys ruled out CB Trevon Diggs (illness), S Jayron Kearse (hamstring) and RB Tony Pollard (foot) for Saturday night’s game vs. the Eagles. Cowboys ruled out CB Trevon Diggs (illness), S Jayron Kearse (hamstring) and RB Tony Pollard (foot) for Saturday night’s game vs. the Eagles.

Both teams will be missing key players for this encounter. The Cowboys will be without their two best defensive players in Parsons and Diggs. They're also without backup rusher Tony Pollard and safety Jayron Kearse.

For the Eagles, running back Miles Sanders is out with a hand injury. Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson are questionable on the offensive line. Most importantly, Hurts's status is questionable due to an ankle injury.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Head-to-Head

The rivalry between these teams has historically favored Dallas. The Cowboys lead the all-time series 74-51. Their last matchup with the Eagles was a dominating 41-21 win when Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns on 21 of 26 completions.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Predictions

The Cowboys' defense is talented enough without Diggs and Parsons that they should be able to control the Eagles at the line of scrimmage. Philadelphia are a run-first team and should they struggle to get their ground game going, they will have to call upon their air attack, which has been reliable this season.

Dallas is due for a big game from Ezekiel Elliot, especially with Pollard not active. Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb are one of the most talented wide receiver tandems in the league and will look to showcase that.

Prediction:

The Cowboys will win in a nailbiter that comes down to the final drive. With the final score being 24-21.

