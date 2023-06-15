Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders and former star wide receiver Andre "Bad Moon" Rison recently appeared together on a podcast. And, of course, Sanders' 1994 slap of Rison in their first season as ex-teammates came up.

Sanders, now the Collorado Buffaloes coach, spoke with Rison about the slap on the "Thee Pregame Show" on YouTube:

"Let me tell you what that was really about, what that was. Let me tell you what that was really about. My boy was mad that I left. That was my brother. I was hurt, and I didn't say nothing, 'cause I ain't know how to tell him I'm out. That hurt him, and I know it did.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So, he said some things, and I was mad that my dog, 'cause he knew what would hurt me. He knew it would hurt me, 'cause he would hurt. Hurt people hurt people. So, he knew what would hurt me, and he said something I said, alright. And that's what caused a whole ruckus."

Their fight took place when the Atlanta Falcons faced the San Francisco 49ers in 1994. Deion Sanders started his career with the Falcons when the team selected him fifth in the 1989 draft. Sanders and Rison were teammates from 1990 to 1993.

Before the 1994 season, the cornerback left the Falcons to join the San Francisco 49ers. Sanders got his first Super Bowl ring with the 49ers that season.

What happened to Deion Sanders after his lone season with San Francisco?

NFL legend Deion Sanders

The former Florida State star joined the Dallas Cowboys after his one season with the 49ers. He won his second ring as the Cowboys won the Super Bowl in the 1995 season.

Deion Sanders spent five seasons with Dallas before joining the Washington Redskins in 2000. He retired following that season and stayed in retirement until signing with the Baltimore Ravens before the 2004 season. Two seasons later, he retired for good.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit "Thee Pregame Show" and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes