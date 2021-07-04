Denver Broncos 53-man roster projection: The Broncos must figure out who will lead their offense

2021 will be the first season since 2012 that the Denver Broncos won't have John Elway at GM. QBs Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater are locked in a heated battle for the starting position. Denver had a strong showing in the NFL Draft with CB Patrick Surtain, RB Javonte Williams, and C Quinn Meinerz.

Head coach Vic Fangio is entering his 3rd year (12-20 overall, 5-11 last year) and GM George Paton is in his first with the team. The Denver Broncos surprisingly have a highly-regarded roster of playmakers (Jerry Jeudy, Cortland Sutton, Melvin Gordon, Noah Fant) and quality depth throughout.

Their training camp begins on July 28th and this is who could leave camp with a roster spot with the Denver Broncos.

Who makes the final roster cuts for the Denver Broncos?

QBs (3): Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater, Brett Rypien

The longest pass from last season...



Drew Lock to Jerry Jeudy for a 92-yard TD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Aa5ssiGvjq — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) June 25, 2021

Drew Lock needs a big push at QB and the Denver Broncos traded for Teddy Brigewater, who could end up winning the job. However, there is a chance neither of them are the starter for 2022 and this is just a bridge-QB situation. Brett Rypien makes the roster as last year's No.2 and can work well with the other QBs.

RBs (3): Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams, Mike Boone

Most 15+ yard runs over the last two seasons



1. Najee Harris - 93



2. Javonte Williams - 78

3. Travis Etienne - 74 pic.twitter.com/ZvgMT1xqmi — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 27, 2021

The Denver Broncos want to have a run-first identity and have one of the better RB groups to do so. They traded with Minnesota for Mike Boone, who ultimately pushed Royce Freeman off the final roster.

hey also traded up in the second round of the draft for Javonte Williams, the third-best RB prospect. Current starter Melvin Gordon had just shy of 1,000 yards last season as well.

WRs (6): Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Tim Patrick, Tyrie Cleveland, Diontae Spencer

Drew Lock ➡️ Tim Patrick for six.



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/T6UnQdgb6p — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 8, 2020

You may not know many of these names, but the Denver Broncos have a group of impact players at WR. Spencer barely made the roster by beating out 6th-round pick Seth Williams (he'll end up on the practice squad) as the main returner.

Cleveland had a strong finish in 2020 and Tim Patrick exploded onto the scene with 792 yards and 6 TDs. KJ Hamler and Jerry Jeudy are just entering Year 2 and join a healthy Courtland Sutton as starters.

TEs (3): Noah Fant, Albert Okwuegbunam, Andrew Beck

TE/FB hybrid Andrew Beck should keep his roster spot, but UDFA Shaun Beyer will land on the practice squad with his run-blocking abilities. Albert Okwuegbunam is coming off a torn ACL and should be a solid TE2 behind Noah Fant, who had 673 yards in 2020.

OL (10): Garrett Bolles, Dalton Risner, Graham Glasgow, Llyod Cushenberry, Cameron Fleming, Quinn Meinerz, Netani Muti, Austin Schlottmann, Bobby Massie, Calvin Anderson, Jawaan Taylor

Meet Quinn Meinerz 👋 @QMeinerz



The DIII lineman earned the National team's "OL of the Week" honors for serving pancakes all week 🥞



(via @PFF) pic.twitter.com/hQLXpksl9j — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 30, 2021

Four out of the 2020 starters are returning for the Denver Broncos. Garrett Bolles was graded as the third-best tackle last year. Dalton Risner has been average over the last two seasons but is predicted to improve in 2021.

Graham Glasgow has been a reliable guard and center fill-in. Lloyd Cushenberry had major struggles at center and could see competition from Quinn Meinerz.

RT Cameron Fleming started 16 games for the New York Giants last year and is poised to win the starting job in Denver. Netani Muti and Austin Schlottmann are quality backup guards. Bobby Massie signed a one-year deal for $4 million and should stay on as a depth player.

Calvin Anderson is a UDFA with potential as a swing tackle.

DL (6): Dre'Mont Jones, Mike Purcell, Shelby Harris, McTelvin Agim, Shamar Stephen, Marquiss Spencer

Oakland Raiders v Denver Broncos

Dre'Mont James will fill in for the departed Jurrell Casey at DE, joining Shelby Harris. Between them is Malcom Brown, who signed a three-year extension last year. McTelvin Agim looked good in a limited role in 2020 and Shamar Stephen was an intriguing FA addition at DT.

Marquiss Spener is an under-the-radar rookie with all-around athleticism that the Denver Broncos are looking for.

LBs (7): Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, Alexander Johnson, Josey Jewell, Baron Browning, Malik Reed, Justin Strnad

Active players with the most seasons recording a 90+ PFF Grade:



1. Von Miller - 8

T-2. Tom Brady - 7

T-2. Rob Gronkowski - 7

T-2. Aaron Donald - 7 pic.twitter.com/RwzVlBLFLT — PFF (@PFF) July 1, 2021

The Denver Broncos didn't get to see Justin Strnad play due to a wrist injury, but he's doing well in OTAs. Baron Browning is a versatile LB and edge rusher. Malik Reed will remain a nice backup edge rusher. Jewell showed growth in pass coverage and could see an expanded role. Johnson had 124 tackles in 2020 and should remain an interior starter.

Von Miller and Bradley Chubb round out as stellar starters.

CBs (7): Kyle Fuller, Ronald Darby, Bryce Callahan, Pat Surtain, Michael Ojemudia, Essang Bassey, Kary Vincent Jr

Kyle Fuller isn't done intercepting passes 💪



📺: #ProBowl on ESPN + ABC + Disney XD pic.twitter.com/H0sXSga4HM — NFL (@NFL) January 27, 2019

Bassey could be traded, but the Denver Broncos would benefit from him being a nickel player. Ojemudia saw playing time in 2020 with injuries to others and will be a quality depth piece and a great special teams player.

Pat Surtain was a first-round pick and is already impressive on the field. Bryce Callahan had the 3rd-highest grade among all CBs last year as a nickel. Free-agent Kyle Fuller signed a one-year deal and should outperform it early. Ronald Darby is coming off a career-year with Washington and joins Fuller as starters for the Denver Broncos.

S (5): Kareem Jackson, Justin Simmons, Trey Marshall, Jamar Johnson, Caden Sterns

5th-round rookies Sterns and Johnson are talented enough to both make the roster. Trey Marshall played well in 2020 and should be depth at nickel and safety. Justin Simmons signed a 4-year, $61 million deal and Jackson got more of a one-year "prove-it" contract from the Denver Broncos.

ST (3): Brandon McManus, Sam Martin, Jacob Bobenmoyer

Oakland Raiders v Denver Broncos

Brandon McManus made just 82% of his FGs for the Denver Broncos last year but there's no competition against him. Sam Martin is the lone punter after Max Duffy was recently released.

