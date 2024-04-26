Denver Broncos draft picks 2024: Full list of Sean Payton's selections by round

The Denver Broncos enter their second year under head coach Sean Payton and they look to rebuild. Their major areas of concern is their quarterback room, cornerback positon and their defensive line.
Denver Broncos draft picks 2024
Here's the full list of picks Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos had entering the 2024 NFL Draft.
- Round 1, pick 12
- Round 3, pick 76
- Round 4, pick 121
- Round 5, pick 136
- Round 5, pick 145
- Round 5, pick 147
- Round 6, pick 207
- Round 7, pick 256
Denver Broncos draft picks 2024: Round 1
With the 12th overall pick, the Denver Broncos selected Bo Nix. He was excellent for Oregon Ducks after transferring from Auburn. Sean Payton knows how to develop a quarterback. Nix has received a lot of Drew Brees comparision. With Sean Payton previously missing out on drafting Patrick Mahomes, he will look to get it right this time.
After moving off Russell Wilson, the Broncos will now have their new potential QB1.
Denver Broncos draft picks 2024: Round 3
Awaiting selection. Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft commences on Friday, April 26 at 7:00 PM ET.
Denver Broncos draft picks 2024: Round 4
Pick 102 - Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
The Denver Broncos did not wait as they traded up from pick 121 to 102 in Round 4 of the 2024 NFL Draft to land Troy Franklin. Quarterback Bo Nix will reunite with his Oregon Ducks teammate, whom he's had an excellent chemistry with. Sean Payton got a much needed weapon for his quarterback.
Denver Broncos draft picks 2024: Round 5
Pick 145 - Kris Abrams-Draine, DB, Missouri
Pick 147 - Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame
The Denver Broncos took developmental defensive back Kris Kbrams-Draine as 145th pick in Round 5, adding to their DB room with Riley Moss, Damarri Mathis and veteran Levi Wallace.
The Denver Broncos hit the money in the bank in drafting Audric Estime as the 147th pick in Round 5, building their run game. Estime was the leading back for Notre Dame last season with 1,341 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.
Denver Broncos draft picks 2024: Round 7
Pick 235 - Devaughn Vele, WR, Utah
Pick 256 - Nick Gargiulo, C, South Carolina
Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos.selected 26-year-old Devaugh Vele as the 235th pick in Round 7. Vele will be a potentiall WR5 or WR6 on this roster.
With their final pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos drafted Nick Gargiulo from South Carolina as the 256th pick.
