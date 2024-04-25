Los Angeles Chargers draft picks 2024: Full list of Jim Harbaugh's selections by rounds

The Los Angeles Chargers are beginning their new era under the leadership of newly appointed head coach Jim Harbaugh. They enter the 2024 NFL Draft with the needs in the wide receiver position, offensive line and interior defensive line.

Los Angeles Chargers draft picks 2024

The Los Angeles Chargers currently hold nine picks, mentioned below, in the 2024 NFL Draft to upgrade their roster:

Round 1, pick 5

Round 2, pick 37

Round 3, pick 69

Round 4, pick 105

Round 4, pick 110

Round 5, pick 140*

Round 6, pick 181

Round 7, pick 225

Round 7, pick 253*

*Compensatory picks

Los Angeles Chargers draft picks 2024: Round 1

With the 5th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers picked Joe Alt from Notre Dame. Jim Harbaugh has time and again spoke about winning the game in trenches. In Joe Alt, they get one of the best tackles in this draft class.

Los Angeles Chargers draft picks 2024: Round 2

Awaiting selection. Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft commences on Friday, April 26 at 7:00 PM ET.

Los Angeles Chargers draft picks 2024: Round 3

Awaiting selection. Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft commences on Friday, April 26 at 7:00 PM ET.

Los Angeles Chargers draft picks 2024: Round 4

Awaiting selection. Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft commences on Saturday, April 27 at 12:00 PM ET.

Los Angeles Chargers draft picks 2024: Round 5

Awaiting selection. Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft commences on Saturday, April 27 at 12:00 PM ET.

Los Angeles Chargers draft picks 2024: Round 6

Awaiting selection. Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft commences on Saturday, April 27 at 12:00 PM ET.

Los Angeles Chargers draft picks 2024: Round 7

Awaiting selection. Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft commences on Saturday, April 27 at 12:00 PM ET.

Editor's note: The article will be updated at the end of each round of the 2024 NFL Draft