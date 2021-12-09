NFL DFS picks: Tom Brady and other players who are overpriced for Week 14

The DFS main slate for Week 14 is a peculiar one. Vegas does not expect a lot of matchups to be high scoring as only two games (Bills-Buccaneers and Rams-Cardinals) have an over/under set above 50. There are still potential games that will go over the points total and provide plenty of fantasy points.

Assuredly, there will be some duds along with DFS players who do not return value on their expensive price. This week, as always, we examine some of the more overpriced players that DFS managers should avoid because of their inflated price points.

Overpriced DFS players for Week 14

#1 - Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($7,600 DraftKings | $8,200 FanDuel)

The Tampa Bay-Buffalo game will take place in Florida, which is a far departure from the northern winds of last week’s New England-Buffalo contest where a football game took place during a storm of wind and snow. Although the over/under is 53.5, expect a good Buffalo defense to slow the Buccaneers down a bit.

theScore @theScore Will Tom Brady ever stop playing? 😅 Will Tom Brady ever stop playing? 😅 https://t.co/BuS55WYKvP

This means that Tom Brady’s DFS price is overpriced for the week. There are better quarterback options out there.

#2 - Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($7,400 DraftKings | $7,600 FanDuel)

There’s a theme this week for DFS, and it does not like the Buccaneers. Although the Bills are fresh off of giving up 222 rushing yards in a game where quarterback Mac Jones attempted a total of three passes, look for Buffalo’s run defense to stiffen up against Lenny Fournette and the Bucs.

Fournette has been a DFS gem and fantasy league leader, but this week he is an overpriced prospect.

#3 - Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys ($7,300 DraftKings | $6,900 FanDuel)

Despite what Jerry Jones said last week, Ezekiel Elliott did not, in fact, get a “serious load” against the New Orleans Saints. Thirteen carries is a decent load, but not a serious load. Either way, Zeke does not look right physically, and his DFS price is still too rich for fantasy players’ blood.

The Washington Football Team’s defense has been slightly better of late, but look for healthy doses of running back Tony Pollard in addition to Elliott this week.

Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL Cowboys signed RB Ito Smith to the practice squad, they announced. Smith spent the past three seasons with DC Dan Quinn in Atlanta, totaling 175 carries for 689 yards and six touchdowns. Cowboys signed RB Ito Smith to the practice squad, they announced. Smith spent the past three seasons with DC Dan Quinn in Atlanta, totaling 175 carries for 689 yards and six touchdowns. Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott rode a stationary bike to begin practice before joining team for its ball security circuit. RB Tony Pollard did rehab work with director of rehabilitation Britt Brown during all of media’s practice availability. Source on Pollard: “He’s fine.” twitter.com/gehlkennfl/sta… Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott rode a stationary bike to begin practice before joining team for its ball security circuit. RB Tony Pollard did rehab work with director of rehabilitation Britt Brown during all of media’s practice availability. Source on Pollard: “He’s fine.” twitter.com/gehlkennfl/sta… https://t.co/GYOcCrpWsk

#4 - Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($7,100 DraftKings | $7,700 FanDuel)

Putting three Buccaneers on this list means all three will go off and set fantasy records forever more. But in the chance that does not happen, Chris Godwin should be an overpriced play this week as well. Buffalo has a better defense than the Atlanta Falcons and should be able to keep Godwin from catching 15 passes like he did against the Falcons.

Expect Godwin not to return value for his high DFS price point.

#5 - Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team ($7,000 DraftKings | $7,100 FanDuel)

Scary Terry has had an up-and-down season, and the blame can squarely go with the quarterback play. Had quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick not been injured early in Week 1, things might have been different for the talented wideout. Against the Dallas Cowboys this week, the defense will focus on McLaurin and should be able to keep him bottled up.

For his DFS price, it’s a risky play with other cheaper options available.

