The logo for the Eagles has long been a staple of the franchise and is recognizable amongst its fanbase. However, one person decided to put a spin on the iconic logo. TikTok star and graphic designer Emily Morgan gave her version of the team's logo.

Morgan gave the logo a more fierce and modernized look. This didn't sit well with some fans as they took to Twitter to share their thoughts about Morgan's redesigned logo. Some went as far as to say that Morgan belonged in jail for it:

A couple of fans compared the redesigned Philadelphia Eagles logo to a Pokemon and the video game characters Sonic and Knuckles.

NFL fans will be seeing a lot of the Philadelphia Eagles logo in primetime as the team has five games this season under the lights. This is largely due to quarterback Jalen Hurts leading the franchise to the Super Bowl last season.

The path to make it back to the big game will be difficult as they have the toughest schedule in the league this season. After going 14-3 last season, this year's schedule could see them take a few more losses. They will face six teams that made the playoffs following their Week 10 bye.

This includes a Super Bowl 57 rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11 on Monday Night Football. They will also have a rematch of last season's NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. Philadelphia will then travel to AT&T Stadium to face Dallas Cowboys in Week 14.

The History Behind the Eagles Logo

The team's first logo was designed, when the team was founded in 1933 with an eagle holding a football with its talons. In 1973, the logo evolved as it became a helmet with eagle wings on each side of the helmet.

The logo was reverted to the eagle with the football from 1987 to 1995. The current logo for the franchise made its debut in 1996.

Evolution of Philadelphia's logo in their franchise history. Credit: Logos World

For now, Eagles fans seem to enjoy the current logo for now and not ready to make a change.

