Eagles vs Buccaneers: 3 storylines to look out for in Week 6 NFC clash 

Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season is here and it all gets started on Thursday Night Football in an NFC battle between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles. Playing road games on Thursday, as well as playing on the road in Philadelphia, are both challenging tasks that the Buccaneers will be facing in Week 6. Here are some of the headlines for the matchup.

What to watch for in Week 6 TNF Showdown

#1 - Tom Brady continues his quest for another NFL MVP

Tom Brady is having yet another incredible season. He is currently in the top five for NFL MVP candidates heading into Week 6. He has already won the NFL MVP three times in his career, tied for second most of all time, only trailing Peyton Manning, who won five. Winning the award this year would give him sole possession of second place and just one away from the all-time lead.

Aaron Schatz 🏈 @FO_ASchatz The new leader in quarterback DYAR, the quarterback with the most value by our numbers and thus theoretically the leading candidate for MVP?It's not Allen, or Herbert. Or Mahomes, or Stafford, or Prescott , or Murray.44-year-old Tom Brady. The new leader in quarterback DYAR, the quarterback with the most value by our numbers and thus theoretically the leading candidate for MVP?It's not Allen, or Herbert. Or Mahomes, or Stafford, or Prescott, or Murray.44-year-old Tom Brady.

Heading into Week 6, Tom Brady is leading the NFL with 1,767 passing yards, while his 15 touchdowns rank second. He also ranks 5th in both QBR and passer rating. He gets an opportunity in Week 6 to add to his totals against an Eagles defense that has struggled with other top quarterbacks this season, Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes.

#2 - Jalen Hurts is doing it all

Jalen Hurts has done everything for the Eagles offense this season. In addition to being the starting quarterback, he also leads the team in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. He has performed in the clutch and shown great competitiveness.

Paul Hembekides @PaulHembo By yardage, Jalen Hurts has accounted for 87% of the Eagles offense. That is the highest rate by any player on any team.Asking much too much. By yardage, Jalen Hurts has accounted for 87% of the Eagles offense. That is the highest rate by any player on any team.Asking much too much.

Jalen Hurts is trying to prove that he deserves to be the franchise quarterback in Philadelphia. He has exceeded expectations this season and looks the part. He will have an opportunity to shine in Week 6 against a Buccaneers passing defense that currently ranks last in the NFL.

#3 - Interesting matchups

The Buccaneers have the top-ranked passing offense in the NFL while the Eagles have the third-ranked passing defense. The Eagles struggled in their two games against other top five overall offenses but were solid in their other three games. They will look to use their strong defensive line to generate pressure and disrupt Tom Brady's rhythm.

The Buccaneers have the top-ranked rushing defense in the NFL but are yet to face off against a mobile quarterback like Jalen Hurts. If the Eagles have any shot at an upset in Week 6, Jalen Hurts is going to have to be spectacular.

