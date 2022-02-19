"He's a hell of a puppet for the owners" - Fans voice their frustration over Roger Goodell negotiating another term as NFL commissioner

Believe it or not, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has been in his current role dating back to 2006. The 62-year-old commissioner took over for the retiring Paul Tagliabue 16 years ago. Since Goodell took over, he's overseen a lot of good times, as well as a lot of bad times.

Goodell previously stated back in 2017 that he planned to retire in 2024 at the end of his term. Goodell has since had a change of heart and is in negotiations to remain commissioner beyond 2024, as reported by numerous news outlets Friday.

Goodell isn't the most beloved figure in professional sports. His handling of Deflategate, Brian Flores' class-action lawsuit, and other issues have hurt his reputation among NFL fans. Fans took to Twitter Friday to voice their displeasure with Goodell negotiating another term in the NFL's big chair.

One reason Roger Goodell has a blemished reputation among fans because of his relationship with the NFL's 32 owners. The owners are arguably as powerful as Goodell, and they have curried favor from Goodell.

While Roger Goodell's NFL has seen more diversity in the front office and behind-the-scenes roles, there's still a distinct lack of minority representation among the league's coaching ranks.

Penelope Wincett @PenelopeWincett @nflcommish Roger Goodell involved in negotiations to make the 60% "minority" @NFL look less like America AND less like the entertainment meritocracy it's supposed to be. @nflcommish Roger Goodell involved in negotiations to make the 60% "minority" @NFL look less like America AND less like the entertainment meritocracy it's supposed to be.

SeahawkBoiMike🍊 @BoiSeahawk1 @ProFootballTalk @nflcommish Good God this clown 🤡 is the worst thing that ever happened to the #NFL . Doubling down on stupid. @ProFootballTalk @nflcommish Good God this clown 🤡 is the worst thing that ever happened to the #NFL. Doubling down on stupid.

Radio host Dan Sileo questioned Goodell's salary. The commissioner earned over $100 million in the past two seasons, an astronomically large amount. The NFL's salary cap went down between the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Goodell never had to take a pay cut during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dan Sileo @DanSileoShow So @nflcommish is working a NEW contract with the @NFL right now and his current salary is $65million dollars!..he is the HIGHEST NON OWNER person paid in the league!..Why did the Salary Cap go down for the players when Goodell's new deal could pay him $85million per? @NFL PA So @nflcommish is working a NEW contract with the @NFL right now and his current salary is $65million dollars!..he is the HIGHEST NON OWNER person paid in the league!..Why did the Salary Cap go down for the players when Goodell's new deal could pay him $85million per? @NFLPA

bjk @Bkhultrd @JoeStarkey1 @nflcommish is a grossly overpaid draft day hugging do nothing @JoeStarkey1 @nflcommish is a grossly overpaid draft day hugging do nothing

Roger Goodell is one of the most polarizing figures in sports. Should he receive the extension he seeks, social media is bound to be full of people who either love or hate one of the most powerful men in the world.

