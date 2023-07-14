Fantasy Football 2023: Top 5 Tight Ends to target for upcoming NFL season

Tight ends are the Swiss Army knife of a football team. They can provide extra protection for quarterbacks against an incoming blitz.

Likewise, they can also be flexed as pseudo-wide receivers who are faster than linebackers and stronger than defensive backs.

With the NFL putting more premium on the passing game, having a top-tier tight end can make a difference on offense. They can also bring the winning points against your fantasy football opponents weekly.

Therefore, here are five tight ends you must consider drafting early for the upcoming 2023 fantasy football season.

5. Darren Waller

Not long ago, Waller had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Las Vegas Raiders. Unfortunately, he was limited to 20 games in 2021 and 2022. His combined 1,053 yards and five touchdowns over the last two seasons are lower than his 2020 totals (1,196 yards, nine touchdowns).

While he wasn’t one of the best tight ends last season, Darren Waller gets a reboot after joining the New York Giants. He will have a resurgence under head coach Brian Daboll, especially with Richie James signing with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Saquon Barkley’s potential holdout due to contract disputes may also increase his involvement on offense. NFL Fantasy projects Waller to produce 197.03 fantasy points, third best at his position.

4. George Kittle

George Kittle is currently regarded as the best blocking tight end in the league. However, it doesn’t mean he can’t contribute to catching and scoring. Last season, he had a career-high 11 touchdowns, leading all San Francisco 49ers receivers.

NFL Fantasy projects him to be the third-best tight end fantasy-wise, with 200.5 points throughout the 2023 regular season. But his production might decrease slightly as Kyle Shanahan gets Christian McCaffrey more opportunities.

3. Mark Andrews

On one end, it can be argued that Mark Andrews’ production might decrease after the Baltimore Ravens signed Odell Beckham Jr. However, having an explosive option that can attract double teams can give Andrews some favorable looks.

The Ravens still don’t know what they have with Devin Duvernay and Rashod Bateman. If none of them pan out, Andrews will be one of Lamar Jackson’s primary targets, even with Beckham Jr. around. The former Oklahoma standout had 847 yards last season, the third-most among tight ends.

NFL Fantasy predicts him to collect 198.01 points in 2023, the second-most among tight ends.

2. T.J. Hockenson

Hockenson made solid contributions under new Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell. He had 519 yards and three touchdowns in ten games for Minnesota. Add his stats from seven games with the Detroit Lions, and he had a career-highs of 914 yards and six touchdowns last year.

He ranked second among tight ends in receiving yards. But Dalvin Cook’s departure might signal Minnesota’s lesser dependence on the run game. With Justin Jefferson getting the attention of most defenders, Hockenson will be a force in short and intermediate routes.

NFL Fantasy forecasts that he will have 196.64 fantasy points in 2023, the fourth-most at his position.

1. Travis Kelce

No surprises here. Kelce ranked eighth in receiving yards (1,338) last year, beating the likes of Terry McLaurin, Amari Cooper, and DK Metcalf. That’s his seventh-consecutive 1,000-yard season, a record among tight ends. He also had his third 100-reception season last year.

Kelce capped off another dominant season with his second Super Bowl title. He was also a First Team All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 2022. He remains Patrick Mahomes’ primary option on offense, allowing him to rack up yards and touchdowns.

Hands down, Kelce will be the first tight end off the board, especially with NFL Fantasy predicting him to have 294.53 fantasy points.

