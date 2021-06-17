Fantasy Football: 3 potential breakout players from each AFC East team

When drafting a fantasy football team with players from the AFC East, Josh Allen usually tops the list. However, in terms of finding the best steal from the fantasy draft and which stars could have a breakout season, it takes a little more research and sometimes a bit of luck too.

On that note, let's have a look at three possible fantasy football breakout stars from each team in the AFC East. Let's get started.

# Buffalo Bills

Wide receiver Gabriel Davis should be a solid flex option in fantasy football in 2021. After a good 2020 campaign with the Bills, Davis led all rookies last season with five touchdowns of 20 or more yards each and not a single drop.

Cole Beasley is a fierce slot receiver whom Josh Allen has seemed to target in big plays. Beasley had 82 catches in 2020 for 967 yards and four touchdowns. He could be a good flex option in on most fantasy football rosters.

Emmanuel Sanders has seen his on-field production drop in the past few seasons with the New Orleans Saints. But a change of scenery and a quarterback with a big arm may be what Sanders needs for a breakout campaign.

# Miam Dolphins

Tight end Mike Gesicki had a career-best season in 2020 for the Miami Dolphins. He had 53 receptions for 703 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 13.3 yards a catch. Gesicki should be a sought-after tight end in the fantasy football draft, as he could have an even more impressive 2021 campaign.

Rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is now reunited with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. That should give the Miami offense another dimension to work with. Waddle should have a breakout season in 2021, and that could give the Dolphins the star receiver their offense needs.

.@greggrosenthal: AFC East projected starters: Bills blessed with depth on offense; Tua Tagovailoa set for second-year leap?https://t.co/2sOXcOzGwY pic.twitter.com/0g8AswwrOJ — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 25, 2021

Tua Tagovailoa was mentored by journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick during the former's 2020 rookie season.

In 2021, it's Tagovailoa's offense to run, and with what was seen down the stretch last season, he is capable of being a starting quarterback in the NFL. This season, his fantasy football numbers could be a lot better than most anticipate to be.

# New England Patriots

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor is already impressing the Patriots during OTAs and mandatory mini camp.

Agholor saw inconsistent playing time with the Eagles between 2015 and 2019. He played last season with the Raiders and had 48 receptions for 896 yards and eight touchdowns. With the Patriots, he could quickly become the best receiver and rack up a lot of fantasy football points through catches and yards.

Mac Jones to Nelson Agholor pic.twitter.com/ziquD9OfIl — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) June 16, 2021

Hunter Henry was signed by the Patriots this off=season after parting ways with the Chargers. Henry's signing might be overlooked when fantasy football owners draft tight ends, but he could easily become a top receiving option for the Patriots.

James White could easily be a sleeper pick bound for a breakout season, or he could be a disappointing draft pick for fantasy football owners. White is an excellent pass catcher, but the Patriots don't use him as often as they should.

# New York Jets

Rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore will not only be a steal in the 2021 NFL Draft but also in fantasy football as well. Moore was considered a first-round talent, but the Jets were able to get him early in the second round. Moore has a lot of potential as a long-term offensive weapon for the Jets.

Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has been given a lot of offensive weapons as well as a supporting cast around him to be successful in 2021. The offensive line has continued to be built through the last few drafts, making for better protection.

Tevin Coleman could easily be a third-down back in the Jets' offense. Coleman could also be a reliable option for Wilson to hand off to before rushing a pass. Not necessarily a starting running back in fantasy, but Coleman could be a backup or flex option for the team this season.

