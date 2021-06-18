Fantasy Football: Players from each NFC North team poised for a breakout season

There have been some shakeups in the NFC North that could make drafting fantasy football teams a little more interesting this year.

As things stand, Kirk Cousins may be the only returning quarterback in the NFC North if Aaron Rodgers doesn't play in 2021. Between Andy Dalton and Justin Fields, who will get the starting job in Chicago? How well will Jared Goff fare in Detroit? The questions are plenty but answers are few and far between with fantasy football draft leagues set to commence.

Potential fantasy football breakout stars in the NFC North

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears drafted Justin Fields in the first round of the NFL Draft even after bringing Andy Dalton on board. All signs point to Fields starting for the Bears sooner rather than later. Drafting Fields and even keeping him on the bench until he gets a start may be a smart option because once he starts, his breakout numbers could be quite impressive.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft and wasn't exactly what the Bears had hoped for. Now that Chicago has a new quarterback, Mooney should get more targets, building on his 764 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Tight end Cole Kmet was a highly regarded prospect before the draft last season. Kmet had 243 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 2020 but, with a new quarterback in 2021, Kmet should be utilized more as a receiver and less as a blocker. His numbers, therefore, could be primed to rise.

Detoit Lions

Running back D'Andre Swift had 521 yards and eight touchdowns on 114 carries in 2020 but ended up seeing more time as a receiver than as a tailback. Swift should be the number two back in a newly designed Detroit Lions offense. Whichever way he is worked into the offense, his fantasy football points are poised to increase this year.

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman's career thus far has been affected by the unsteady production of the Jets' quarterbacks. Jared Goff, however, should find Perriman more often, which points to Perriman's fantasy football production increasing significantly in 2021.

Running back Jamaal Williams spent four seasons with the Green Bay Packers but signed with the Lions this offseason. In 2020, he rushed for 505 yards and two touchdowns. The pairing with Swift should give both running backs equal opportunity to ramp up their production even as receiving options. One to watch out for, fantasy football fans.

Green Bay Packers

Running back A.J. Dillon had 242 yards and two touchdowns in 2020 but those numbers should improve in 2021. With the departure of Jamaal Williams, Dillon has now moved up the depth chart and is likely to see an uptick in fantasy football numbers.

If the Aaron Rodgers saga continues and he doesn't play this season, quarterback Jordan Love could have a breakout season. While the odds may be stacked against him, the Packers are a team that is built to win. Love will have solid offensive weapons around him, which should make the transition easier. If Love becomes the starter out of training camp he could be a steal in fantasy football leagues.

Robert Tonyan had quite an impressive season in 2020. He will need to do just that in 2021, and if he does have a new quarterback under center, his reliability as a tight end will be a necessity. Tonyan has a 88% ctach rate, which is one of the highest among tight ends. He had 11 touchdowns in 2020 and hasn't shown any signs of slowing down.

Minnesota Vikings

Wide receiver Adam Thielen saw a significant decrease in production in 2020 due to the addition of Justin Jefferson. Thielen is one of the best slot receivers in the NFL and with opposing defenses more concerned with Jefferson in 2021, Thielen's playing time and fantasy football numbers should get back on track.

Adam Thielen just caught a deep ball for a TD in 11 on 11 and proceeded to Griddy his way into the end zone. His form has improved considerably since last season. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) June 16, 2021

Tight end Irv Smith Jr., now seems to be in a position to be the starting tight end due to the departure of Kyle Rudolph this offseason. Heading into his third season, it seems that 2021 will be Smith's breakout year with his number of targets poised increase, making him an attractive fantasy football option.

Alexander Mattison saw more playing time in 2020 when Dalvin Cook was out of the picture. Mattison has proven that he can be the number two running back in the Vikings offense, making him a valuable option at flex in fantasy football leagues.

