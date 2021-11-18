Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 11: Best and worst matchups to watch for 

Finding favorable matchups is one of the biggest keys to success in Fantasy Football. The top players should be starting every week, but the mid-level players can make or break a lineup. Bye weeks and injuries can also play a major factor and result in searching for streaming options. Here are some of the best and worst matchups to target or avoid in Week 11 for Fantasy Football.

Start 'Em Sit 'Em - NFL Fantasy Football Week 11

Start 'Em

#1 - QB Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Derek Carr is quietly having a strong Fantasy Football season. He has thrown multiple touchdown passes in seven of his nine games and ranks in the top five in the NFL in passing yards. He was a solid streamer this week against a vulnerable Cincinnati Bengals passing defense.

The Bengals are in the bottom ten in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game. They have also allowed one of the highest point totals to opposing quarterbacks in Fantasy Football so far this season, depending on the format. Multiple signs point toward a good week for starting Derek Carr in Fantasy Football.

#2 - RB James Conner, Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks

James Conner is going to get all the touches he can handle with running back Chase Edmonds injured. That's great news since they will be facing a bottom-ten defense when they play against the Seattle Seahawks. Conner currently leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 11, so he's been productive with and without Edmonds. Conner is a must start this week in Fantasy Football.

#3 - WR Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have allowed the most passing yards per game against them this season. Darnell Mooney has been the most consistent Fantasy Football wide receiver for the Chicago Bears this season, having been targeted, at least, five times in his last six consecutive games. A favorable matchup and steady consistency could result in a productive week for Mooney.

