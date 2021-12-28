Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 17: Wide Receiver rankings

Week 17 is when the championship game takes place in most season-long Fantasy Football formats. The teams that make it this far know the importance of match-ups when setting line-ups. Stud players should always start, but the next tier can make or break any given week. Here are some wide receivers to target and others to avoid in Week 17.
Week 17 Fantasy Football Wide Receivers: Start 'Em
Wide Receivers to target in Week 17 Fantasy Football
Odell Beckham Jr., Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens
Odell Beckham Jr. has recorded solid Fantasy Football production since joining the Los Angeles Rams. He has scored a touchdown in four of his last five games after having zero in the first ten weeks of the season. Beckham had an excellent matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, who rank last in the NFL with 280.5 passing yards allowed per game.
Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks
Amon-Ra St. Brown has been on fire over the last four weeks of Fantasy Football. All three of his touchdowns this season have come over the last four weeks. He has recorded, at least, eight receptions and over 70 yards in each of his last four games. He faces the Seattle Seahawks this week, who rank 31st with 270.9 passing yards allowed per game.
DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team
DeVonta Smith is a solid flex player in Week 17 Fantasy Football. He is in a great matchup against the Washington Football Team, who rank 30th with 269.2 passing yards allowed per game. He is the only wide receiver on the Philadelphia Eagles who has provided consistent production. He has been targeted five or more times in 11 of his 15 games this year.