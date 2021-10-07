Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 5: Wide Receiver Rankings

Week 5 of the NFL Fantasy Football season is here. Like every week, it's important to analyze and adjust each position before finalizing line ups. The list of Fantasy Football rankings here will deal with wide receivers in Week 5, including those who start or sit in week 5 in season-long leagues as well as DFS bargains and fades.

Start 'Em Sit 'Em - NFL Fantasy Week 5

Start 'Em

#1 Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons, vs New York Jets

One of the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Football season, Cordarelle Patterson has catapulted himself to someone who must start. He leads the Falcons in touchdowns and total yards through four games as a hybrid WR/RB.

Matthew Berry @MatthewBerryTMR Cordarrelle Patterson has now surpassed his fantasy point total from last season.It’s halftimeOf Week 4. Cordarrelle Patterson has now surpassed his fantasy point total from last season.It’s halftimeOf Week 4.

#2 Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams, vs Seattle Seahawks

It has been a fairly disappointing Fantasy Football season for Robert Woods, but he is still in second place on a high scoring team in receptions. He gets a favorable matchup with a weak Seattle Seahawks defensive secondary.

#3 Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears, vs Las Vegas Raiders

It has been a slow start to the Fantasy Football season for Allen Robinson, but production could increase now that Justin Fields has been named the starting quarterback. David Montgomery is doubtful to play this week, so Robinson has a chance to see an increased workload.

DFS Bargains

#1 DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins, vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Devante Parker is in a great matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32nd ranked passing defense. He has been targeted at least seven times with at least four receptions in all four games so far.

#2 Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots, vs Houston Texans

Targeted 26 times for 17 receptions in his last two games, Jakobi Meyers is receiving plenty of volume. He is in a very favorable matchup with the Houston Texans.

#3 Marquez Callaway, New Orleans Saints, vs Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team has been torched in the passing game this season. Marquez Callaway qualifies as a gamble with high upside in Week 5 for Fantasy Football.

Sit 'Em

#1 Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals, vs San Francisco 49ers

Rondale Moore was one of the most exciting early additions off of the Fantasy Football waiver wire. He impressed through his first two games, recording 182 yards on 11 receptions. SInce then he has just 29 yards on five receptions.

#2 Corey Davis, New York Jets, vs Atlanta Falcons

The return of Jamison Crowder in Week 3 has already decreased the usage of Corey Davis. That will likely continue further, with Crowder getting the most volume. Additionally, the big game for Davis in Week 4 was a bit misleading, as most of the Fantasy Football points came on one play.

#3 KJ Osborn, Minnesota Vikings, vs Detroit Lions

KJ Osborn was another exciting waiver wire addition through the first two weeks of the Fantasy Football season. He combined for 12 receptions and 167 yards in is first two games but has only accounted for five receptions and 52 yards since then.

DFS Fades

#1 DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks, vs Los Angeles Rams

The high price tag for DK Metcalf is not worth it this week. He is in a tough situation on a short week dealing with a nagging foot injury. He will also likely be shadowed by Jalen Ramsey.

#2 Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys, vs New York Giants

Amari Cooper is dealing with both rib and hamstring injuries. He has been able to play through it, but his usage rate is significantly lower than his standard.

#3 DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals, vs San Francisco 49ers

One of the most expensive options, DeAndre Hopkins, is not really worth his price tag right now. In a loaded Cardinals offense, he just doesn't get the same volume that other similarly priced wide receivers get.

Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers, vs Cincinnati Bengals Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs, vs Buffalo Bills Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills, vs Kansas City Chiefs Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams, vs Seattle Seahawks D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers, vs Philadelphia Eagles Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings, vs Detroit Lions CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys, vs New York Giants Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons, vs New York Jets Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks, vs Los Angeles Rams Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers, vs Arizona Cardinals

