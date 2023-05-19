How 'bout them Cowboys? 3 Dallas stars primed for a breakout campaign in 2023

The Dallas Cowboys have their sights set on another Super Bowl appearance that has evaded them for nearly 30 years entering the 2023 NFL season. They have plenty of reasons to be optimistic this year, including making upgrades to their roster, winning 12 regular-season games in each of the last two years, and winning a game in the NFL playoffs last year.

As with every new year, the 2023 NFL season will bring new opportunities for certain players to shine more than usual. Here are three Cowboys players who are primed for a breakout season to help Dallas achieve their ultimate goals.

#1 - Tony Pollard

Tony Pollard

Tony Pollard had the best season of his career last year. He received an increased role in their offensive game plan and made the most of his additional opportunities. In fact, he was so impressive that the Cowboys felt comfortable enough to release Ezekiel Elliott during the offseason.

With Zeke out of the picture this year, Pollard is in line to be heavily featured within the offensive system. While Dallas added Ronald Jones during the free agency period and Deuce Vaugh in the 2023 NFL draft, they are unlikely to challenge Pollard for significant touches.

His explosive playing style, paired with additional usage, sets up for a career year for Tony Pollard. The fact that he's playing for a new contract this year as well further fuels his motivation to perform.

#2 - Trevon Diggs

Trevon Diggs

Trevon Diggs put together an incredible 2021 season two years ago, exploding for 11 interceptions and returning two of them for touchdowns. He led the entire NFL in total interceptions, making him one of the most productive cornerbacks in the league.

His dangerous ball-hawking skills resulted in many opposing quarterbacks often avoiding his coverage assignments during the 2022 NFL season. They essentially limited their risks by giving Diggs fewer opportunities to make big plays. He still turned in a solid three interceptions.

The Cowboys made a bold move during the 2023 NFL offseason when they acquired Stephon Gilmore via trade. The former Defensive Player of the Year solves a problem in Dallas, as their second cornerback spot was one of their weakest positions. Teams can no longer avoid Diggs as much as last year, creating an excellent opportunity for him to again increase his interception totals.

#3 - Brandin Cooks

Brandin Cooks

Brandin Cooks has bounced around the NFL during his career, playing for five different teams in ten years. He has found a way to be productive with each of them so far, recording at least 1,000 yards and five touchdowns in a season with every team. This is likely why his fifth team, the Dallas Cowboys, decided to acquire him via trade during the 2023 NFL offseason.

Cooks is expected to step right into an important role in their offensive scheme, playing opposite their superstar wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Plenty of targets should be available for him after Michael Gallup failed to secure a more prominent role and Dalton Schultz departed during the free agency period. He's a sleeper to have an extremely productive season in his first year in Dallas.

Exploring Dallas Cowboys' rookie class of 2023

Jerry Jones

The Cowboys utilized a much different strategy during the 2023 NFL draft than usual. Jerry Jones has been known for making big splashes on draft day, but this year he instead focused on filling some of the relative holes in their roster. This implies that he believes the team is good enough to compete for a Super Bowl this year the way it's currently constructed.

Dallas also used a varied approach during the draft this year, selecting eight players in eight different positions, including four each on offense and defense.

On the offensive side of the ball, Luke Schoonmaker will help replace Dalton Schultz, while Deuce Vaugh will contribute to replacing Ezekiel Elliot. They also added depth on the offensive line and to the receiving core with Asim Richards and Jalen Brooks, respectively.

They used three of their first four picks defensively, including selecting defensive tackle Mazi Smith in the first round, followed by linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and edge rusher Viliami Fehoko. They later added Eric Scott Jr. to help their depth in the defensive secondary.

Breaking down the Cowboys' strength of schedule

Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys schedule for the 2023 NFL season will consist of eight home games and nine road games. They will face off against each of the NFC East divisional opponents twice each, while also playing against the entirety of the NFC West and AFC East divisions. Their three additional opponents are the Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions, and Los Angeles Chargers.

Based on their opponents' winning percentage from last year, the Cowboys' 2023 NFL schedule is currently ranked as the fourth-most difficult in the entire league. While this will make their road to a potential Super Bowl challenging, they have the pieces in place to make a deep run.

