How can the Dallas Cowboys clinch their division?

The Dallas Cowboys last won the NFC East division title in 2018. The 10-4 Cowboys are on a three-game winning streak after defeating the New York Giants in Week 15.

The Cowboys will have another crucial divisional matchup this Sunday on primetime against the Washington Football team.

While a win over Washington would certainly help win the division title, the Cowboys may be able to clinch a playoff spot before they even take the field at AT&T Stadium on Sunday night.

How can the Dallas Cowboys clinch the NFC East this weekend?

The Dallas Cowboys are eyeing their franchise's 21st NFC East title since 1970. The Cowboys are in prime position to be crowned division champs this week. But even before Sunday's primetime matchup against the Washington Football Team, the Cowboys could already be playoff bound.

If the Tennessee Titans defeat the San Francisco 49ers, the Dallas Cowboys will clinch a playoff spot. If the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team had tied last night, then the Cowboys could have clinched a playoff berth early. The Philadelphia Eagles will play the New York Giants in Week 16, if the Eagles lose, then the Cowboys will clinch the division before their primetime matchup that evening.

With a win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys will become NFC East champs.

The Dallas Cowboys have been the clear favorites to win the NFC East the entire season. The Eagles, Giants and Washington have all had sparatic moments where they seemed to be competitive, but Dallas has just been consistently better on both sides of the ball.

New defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has revamped the defense and first-round draft pick Micah Parsons has exceeded all expectations the Cowboys had for him in his rookie season. Even though all of the Cowboys wide receivers have played less than a hand full of games together, the offense is able to get points on the board even at times of struggle.

NFL Research



@dallascowboys The Cowboys are the first team to have a player with 10+ INT (Trevon Diggs) AND a player with 10+ sacks (Micah Parsons) since the 2007 Chargers (Antonio Cromartie with 10 INT, Shawne Merriman with 12.5 sacks) The Cowboys are the first team to have a player with 10+ INT (Trevon Diggs) AND a player with 10+ sacks (Micah Parsons) since the 2007 Chargers (Antonio Cromartie with 10 INT, Shawne Merriman with 12.5 sacks)@dallascowboys

The Cowboys are currently 10-4 which sees them tied for the second seed in the NFC alongside the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals. How the seeding plays out in the three weeks to come will be quite interesting even as teams begin to clinch their playoff spots.

