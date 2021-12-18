"This is lipstick on a pig" - Skip Bayless goes off on Dak Prescott for latest slump talk 

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe are known for voicing their opinions on Undisputed, their daily morning show. It doesn't matter if it is a hot topic or an unpopular opinion, both Bayless and Sharpe will tell their viewers, and each other, exactly how they are feeling. The latest topic for the duo is Dak Prescott.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott started his comeback season off strong, but after a calf injury, he seems to be struggling. Prescott himself has said that he isn’t playing to his full potential at the moment. He acknowledged that he has to get better if the Cowboys are going to make a run.

Bayless and Sharpe spoke about Prescott’s performance, and Bayless stated that he wasn’t happy with the way Prescott was handling his current play. Bayless said that he didn’t agree with Prescott when he said he wasn’t currently in a slump. Bayless thinks that Prescott is, indeed, in a slump and that he should acknowledge that publicly.

“As much as I love Dak Prescott, I do not love the way he's publicly handling all this. The first thing was I wouldn't say it's slump material. It just is, I'm sorry. This is lipstick on a pig. This is trying to delude yourself into believing. Okay, I told you earlier in the show, the great ones just own it. But the great ones don't go six weeks where there's one outlier game like against Atlanta home where you have a QBR of 94, lead the week that week with a 94 and all the rest of them are just straight garbage, all of them."

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has said that he isn’t playing his best ball right now and that he needs to work on his decision-making skills. Prescott said that he doesn't believe that he is in a slump but that he isn't playing at the high standards that he has set for himself.

Dak Prescott also said that he is glad that others have the same high expectations for him that he has for himself and that they care about how he is playing.

That testament wasn't enough for Skip Bayless. He doesn't feel that Prescott is owning his poor performance as of late. Bayless believes that Prescott should acknowledge that he is in a slump.

"So you got five garbage and you got one outlier. Sensational. And he says it's not slump material. Yes, it is."

Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL Dak Prescott has heard questions about his play. "I've been doubted my whole life. Been said I couldn't do this, I can't do that. So in a sense, I'm actually glad it's kind of come back. I'm glad that that's the way the people feel and there's a lot of that being said right now." Dak Prescott has heard questions about his play. "I've been doubted my whole life. Been said I couldn't do this, I can't do that. So in a sense, I'm actually glad it's kind of come back. I'm glad that that's the way the people feel and there's a lot of that being said right now."

The Dallas Cowboys will travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon as they continue to try and keep the division lead as the season winds down. Can Dak Prescott and the offense fix their mistakes before Sunday? We won't know until then.

