How can I watch the NFL Draft on my phone? Exploring alternatives to stream 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL draft is here as fans across the world will be tuning in to see who their favorite team selects. While some may watch the event on television, there's a way to watch it on your phone. This makes it more convenient for those who are unable to watch it on television.

All three of the networks anchoring the draft coverage have apps to download and watch the event live. You can find all three apps in either the Google Play Store or Apple Store.

ABC App

ABC will air its own coverage of the 2023 NFL draft on the first two days of the event. It will be centered on the personal stories of NFL prospects as opposed to the on-field aspect. Rece Davis will host the main coverage alongside NFL draft insider Todd McShay and analysts Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard.

NFL Network (NFL+) App

The NFL Network will have its own 2023 NFL draft coverage, hosted by Rich Eisen, for the 17th year.

Eisen will be joined by NFL analysts Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, and Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner. Fox Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt will also join the team.

ESPN App

Year 44 of ESPN's NFL draft coverage will have Mike Greenberg anchoring it for the third straight year. Greenberg will be joined by NFL analysts Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland, and Mel Kiper Jr. This will be Kiper Jr.'s 40th NFL draft.

2023 NFL Draft storylines to watch for on your phone

There are some major storylines entering this year's draft as we could see three quarterbacks taken within the first five picks. Bryce Young is projected to go as the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers, while the Indianapolis Colts with the fourth overall pick will likely take a signal caller.

However, with the No. 2 selection, the Houston Texans are not a lock to draft a quarterback. General Manager Nick Caserio has hinted that he could move out of that spot in a possible trade with a quarterback-needy franchise. The Arizona Cardinals are in a similar position with the No. 3 pick.

Where Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter will fall is another storyline to look out for due to an off-the-field incident in January. Carter was involved in a tragic incident that took the lives of teammate Devin Willick and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy.

