"I'm very concerned" - Randy Moss does the math to highlight Aaron Rodgers' lack of confidence in Packers offense

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers could be among the better teams in the National Football League. But last week's loss to division rival Minnesota Vikings exposed some holes in the offense.

Rodgers is dealing with a toe injury and there are injuries among the offense that has had him without some of his receivers at different points this season. But the Packers' struggles have caught the eye of one of the best wide receivers to ever play the game, Randy Moss.

Earlier this week, Moss expressed his feelings on the Packers offense and what Aaron Rodgers needs to be successful.

Randy Moss is concerned with Packers offensive struggles and Rodgers confidence

Former NFL wide receiver Randy Moss, an NFL analyst at ESPN, spoke about the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers earlier this week. Moss said he is concerned with the lack of weapons that Rodgers has on offense.

NFL Stats @NFL_Stats Most career games with a pass TD and a rush TD



Cam Newton - 44

Steve Young - 31

Aaron Rodgers - 29 Most career games with a pass TD and a rush TDCam Newton - 44Steve Young - 31Aaron Rodgers - 29 https://t.co/rd15R0w91W

ESPN had a chart on the screen at the time with the number of targets the Packers receivers had gotten. Moss had this to say about the information from the chart:

“I’m very concerned. And the reason why? What have I talked about for the last two years for the Green Bay Packers? Being able to get Aaron Rodgers some help on the offense…somebody that he trusts. We know that he trusts Davante Adams. Yes. Does he trust Aaron Jones? Yes. But look at the statistics between the targets.”

Wide receiver Davante Adams currently leads the Packers with targets at 107, the next closest is Aaron Jones with 47. Wide receiver Randall Cobb, who Aaron Rodgers insisted on bringing back this summer, has just 34 targets so far this season.

There have been high expectations for tight end Robert Tonyan this season but an injury has helped deal a crucial blow to that. Rodgers doesn't seem to have a trusted receivers thathe can count on consistently, or just doesn't have confidence in what he does have.

“Look at the difference between Davante Adams and Randall Cobb.” Moss continued. “So you talking about the trust in this offense. And defense is only going to take you for so far. In the NFC you have defenses that can stop you. What did we say a couple weeks ago? Offenses needed to score. We put Dallas up there, we put Tampa up there, we put Arizona up there. For me they need to find somebody else to trust. I thought Randall Cobb was the one but as you can see the receptions, I’m not too strong right now on the Green Bay Packers.”

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is another receiver that Rodgers should get more targets to now that he finally seems to be healthy. The Packers lost the NFC Championship game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who Moss mentioned when speaking about Rodgers and his team.

Rodgers and the Packers should look to spread the football like other NFC contenders

The Bucs are loaded on offense and Tom Brady can literally pepper the football between them. For example, in Monday night's win over the New York Giants, Brady hit eight different receivers.

Rodgers' number of different receivers is typically much lower than that.

Moss also mentioned the Dallas Cowboys, who have Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and tight end Dalton Schultz as just the main targets. Running back Ezekiel Elliott has also been featured in the passing game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If Aaron Rodgers is going to take the Green Bay Packers deep into the playoffs, he is going to need to find confidence in the offensive weapons he has.

Edited by LeRon Haire