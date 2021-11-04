Is Carson Wentz playing tonight vs Jets in Week 9?

The Indianapolis Colts' trade for quarterback Carson Wentz this offseason was seen as a way for the quarterback to get a fresh start. After turmoil and injuries towards the end of his tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles, it was time for Wentz to start anew.

Wentz suffered a foot injury during training camp that kept him out of preseason play. Wentz was ready and healthy to return to the field for Week 1.

After a Week 8 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Colts are now 3-5, second in the AFC South and now three games behind the Titans for the division.

The Colts have shown that they can play well-executed football but injuries across the board and their ability to finish games have prevented them from getting to a winning record.

Will the Indianapolis Colts have Carson Wentz on Thursday night against the New York Jets?

Is QB Carson Wentz playing tonight vs. Jets?

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will start tonight against the New York Jets. Wentz has thrown for 1,926 yards and 14 touchdowns through the Colts' first eight games of the season.

Fans and NFL analysts have questioned Wentz's decision-making, especially in the overtime loss to the Titans on Sunday afternoon.

But take into account that his offensive line has suffered injuries and that could be the answer as to why Wentz has been under pressure so frequently.

If there were ever a game to pick up ground in the division, it would be Thursday night's game against the New York Jets. The Jets are currently 2-5, picking up their second win of the season last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, even without rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, who is out with a knee injury.

Wilson will be out again on Thursday night against the Colts, with backup quarterback Mike White making his second career start.

Wentz will need to utilize running back Jonathan Taylor and second-year wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who have been bright spots in the Colts offense this season. If Wentz can prevent turnovers and use his offensive weapons, he should be able to improve on his passer rating and decision-making against the New York Jets.

The Colts will then have ten days to prepare for the Jacksonville Jaguars. After that, the Colts schedule will only get more difficult with back-to-back games against the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

