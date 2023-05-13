Jalen Hurts has accomplished a great deal in his young NFL career both on and off the field. On the field, Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl in February.

His off the field achievement took him back to college as he recently earned his Master's degree from the University of Oklahoma. The 24-year-old superstar getting his degree got the attention of those on Twitter as fans celebrated his achievement:

Blocked by Big Ed The Mucinex Snot🦠 @oucrimsongirl I love it when pro athletes continue their education. Shaq famously earned his masters & doctorate while in the NBA (I call him Dr. Shaq). Now, Jalen Hurts earned his master’s! BOOMER SOONER! I love it when pro athletes continue their education. Shaq famously earned his masters & doctorate while in the NBA (I call him Dr. Shaq). Now, Jalen Hurts earned his master’s! BOOMER SOONER! https://t.co/hofyt5Vvbj

Eagles fans also took to Twitter to congratulate their franchise quarterback getting his Master's:

Hurts started his college football journey at the University of Alabama. The Houston, Texas, native played a prominent role in the Crimson Tide offense for the first two years. However, In his junior season, Hurts saw himself losing playing time to current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

He transferred to Oklahoma for his senior season, leading the Sooners to a 12 -2 record. That season, he threw for 3,851 yards, 32 touchdowns, and eight interceptions while rushing for 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns. Jalen Hurts also had a receiving touchdown.

The 53 total touchdowns that season led the Big 12 and was the second-most in all of college football. His stellar play saw him finish second in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2019.

Jalen Hurts and his noteworthy 2022 season

Jalen Hurts was the driving force behind the Eagles' offense last season, throwing for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns, six interceptions, with 13 touchdowns on the ground. He finished second in the NFL MVP race and third in the Offensive Player of the Year voting.

It led the Eagles to make sure that Hurts remains in the city of the brotherly love for the foreseeable future. Hurts signed a five-year, $255 million contract extension, earning $51 million per season starting in 2024. It's second to quarterback Lamar Jackson, who will earn $52 million a season.

Hurts received over $110 million in fully guaranteed money when signing and $179 million is guaranteed in case of injury. We'll see if Hurts and the Eagles can make it back to the Super Bowl this upcoming season.

