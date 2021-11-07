Josh Allen finds himself in elite company after equaling NFL record set by Patrick Mahomes

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has proved this season that his 2020 season wasn't a fluke. Last season, Allen threw for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns while completing 69.2 percent of his passes. This season, Allen has 17 touchdowns to just three interceptions and now finds himself in elite company.

Allen has led the Bills to a 5-2 start and joins Patrick Mahomes and the legendary Dan Marino in NFL history. Allen has 112 combined touchdowns from rushing and passing in his first 50 career starts. Marino and Mahomes are the only other two quarterbacks in history to do that.

Josh Allen equals NFL record set by Patrick Mahomes

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes aren't in the same draft class. But the two are always going to be compared due to their similarities as players. The fact that both Mahomes and Allen share this rarefied company speaks well to both of their legacies. Especially considering Marino is the only other player to achieve this.

Allen has done more damage running the ball than Mahomes. 84 of Allen's touchdowns have come through the air. The remaining 29 touchdowns have been by rushing the ball. Meanwhile, Mahomes earned seven of his touchdowns rushing and 105 touchdowns through the air.

At the start of Allen's career, he was inaccurate and forced too many throws. He had a lot of power behind his throws but lacked touch. Allen has improved that every year and can now make any throw imaginable.

This season, the Bills have relied less on big plays downfield. Instead, they're working the ball downfield more slowly and methodically. Allen has outperformed Mahomes this year in every way and is an MVP candidate.

Emmanuel Sanders knows his quarterback is "special"

Emmanuel Sanders joined the Bills this offseason and has had tremendous chemistry with Allen since the beginning. Sanders has played alongside legends Ben Roethlisberger, Peyton Manning and Drew Brees throughout his career.

Sanders spoke to the media on Friday to talk about Allen and how special and unique of a talent he is.

Josh Allen has always had the physical tools needed to succeed at this level. It just took him two years of learning and growing mentally to catch up to his physical gifts. Being surrounded by Stefon Diggs, Sanders, and Cole Beasley certainly helps as well.

Now that Allen has the experience to match his talent, he's an undeniable star. Allen has learned to take what defenses give him, but he has a cannon of an arm for deep passes.

Being in the same company as Marino and Mahomes is proof that Allen is and has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

