Ranking top 5 NFL offenses heading into Week 9 | NFL 2021-22 season

Heading into Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season there have been some impressive offenses. All the top teams in the NFL are loaded with weapons on the offensive side of the ball. This is the highest scoring era in NFL history, so it's more important than ever to be effective offensively. Here are the top five Power Rankings for offenses entering Week 9.

Offense Power Rankings for Week 9

#5 - Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals enter Week 9 ranked eighth in yards per game and fourth in scoring offense. Their quarterback, Kyler Murray, is one of the most dynamic players in the NFL. He is a truly unique dual threat with a rocket arm and lightning speed.

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy Kyler Murray: 157.2 passer rating vs blitz



1st among all QBs 🔥 Kyler Murray: 157.2 passer rating vs blitz1st among all QBs 🔥 https://t.co/rkleafdp4C

Kyler Murray has plenty of weapons at his disposal on offense. The Cardinals have four contributing wide receivers, including DeAndre Hopkins, one of the top pass catchers in the NFL. Arizona also have a top tier tight end and two solid running backs. They will look to rebound in Week 9 after their first loss of the season.

#4 - Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams head into Week 9 with their balanced offensive attack. They currently rank fourth in passing yards per game and fifth in both total yards and points scored. Head coach Sean McVay is enjoying hs new quarterback, Matthew Stafford.

ESPN @espn Cooper Kupp is the first player in the Super Bowl era with 900 Rec yards and 10 Rec TDs through the first eight games.



He is on pace for:



🔥 133 Rec

🔥 1,963 Yds

🔥 21 TDs Cooper Kupp is the first player in the Super Bowl era with 900 Rec yards and 10 Rec TDs through the first eight games. He is on pace for: 🔥 133 Rec🔥 1,963 Yds🔥 21 TDs https://t.co/JQ0R5E00Dk

Stafford enters Week 9 playing as good as any quarterback in the NFL. He has the top QBR in the league and the second best passer rating. His favorite offensive weapon, Cooper Kupp, has been absolutely dominant this year. He enters Week 9 leading the NFL in receiving yards and touchdowns.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Piyush Bisht