Lamar Jackson is still a quarterback without a contract extension as neither he nor the Ravens have come to terms on a new deal. The 2019 MVP could enter the upcoming season playing under the non-exclusive tag, meaning he'd earn $32.416 million.

However, another quarterback inked a history-making deal this offseason as the Eagles gave Jalen Hurts a five-year, $255 million contract extension. The deal also includes $179.3 million guaranteed, making Hurts the highest-paid player in NFL history.

The Ravens star sent a message via his Instagram story following the news of Hurts' contract extension:

During an appearance on the "Pat McAfee show," NFL insider Ian Rapoport noted that the Baltimore Ravens offered Lamar Jackson a new deal last September. Rapoport reported that the deal was worth $250 million, with $200 million guaranteed, including $133 million at signing.

However, this isn't the first time it's been rumored that Jackson rejected a deal from the Ravens.

Last month, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the All-Pro quarterback turned down $200 million guaranteed, only for Jackson to deny the report.

It is important to note that the Philadelphia Eagles extended Jalen Hurts with one year left on his current deal. Baltimore let Jackson's rookie deal run down by comparison. The former Louisville Cardinals star has started 61 games over the course of his five-year NFL career, leading the Ravens three times.

Comparing Lamar Jackson's and Jalen Hurts' third NFL season

Hurts will enter his fourth season with the Eagles in 2023 and his third as the franchise's starting quarterback. Last season was the former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback's third season in the league.

He was second in the NFL MVP voting as he threw for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns while running for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The 2020 season was Lamar Jackson's third season in the NFL and second as the Ravens' full-time starter. Jackson threw for 2,757 yards, 26 touchdowns, and nine interceptions as he ran for 1,007 yards and seven touchdowns.

As the offseason rolls on, the question will Hurts' deal impact what Jackson could get in a potential new deal.

