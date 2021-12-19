"Fight me" - Le'Veon Bell issues open challenge to Jake Paul for boxing bout

Le'Veon Bell's NFL career has fallen off drastically since his tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers concluded. The 29-year-old running back has attempted multiple attempts at a comeback.

But he's flamed out with the New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, and Baltimore Ravens.

But Bell could have something else in the works based on his tweet from Saturday. After Jake Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley to improve his boxing record to 5-0, Bell called Paul out.

Bell's request for a fight could be something that goes under the radar, but it's as likely Paul will take notice of Bell's tweet and consider it.

Le'Veon Bell issues open challenge to Jake Paul for boxing bout.

NFL running back Le'Veon Bell with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020.

Le'Veon Bell's challenge to Paul is a trend that's become more common in recent years. Professional sports athletes have begun to trickle into the world of professional boxing after their playing careers have concluded.

Former San Fransisco 49ers legend Frank Gore is a perfect example of this. Gore and former NBA All-Star Deron Williams fought on the undercard of Paul and Woodley's fight.

In this instance, Williams was victorious over Gore via a split decision.

A fight between Le'Veon Bell and Paul would be big news for boxing and the NFL. Although Bell isn't a prominent All-Pro talent anymore, he's a big name that draws attention.

The fight between Paul and Bell would be even in terms of height. Both athletes are 6' 1", which negates a reach advantage for either man.

Paul did have a four-inch reach advantage over the 5' 9" Woodley.

If Bell ever fights Paul, the former will have to be careful. Paul's knockout was nasty and knocked out Woodley ice cold.

Paul has been training every day ever since his first fight in 2018. Bell doesn't have experience fighting, which gives Paul the experience edge for a rare change.

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger



Absolutely BRUTAL one-punch knockout from Jake Paul, who puts Tyron Woodley out flat on his face. Woodley dropped his left hand and Paul just whacked him with all his might. Spectacular #PaulWoodley2 Absolutely BRUTAL one-punch knockout from Jake Paul, who puts Tyron Woodley out flat on his face. Woodley dropped his left hand and Paul just whacked him with all his might. Spectacular #PaulWoodley2 https://t.co/HsspkKa15q

Time will tell if anything comes from the two-time First-Team All-Pro's challenge. Paul has his sights set on decorated opponents like Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal, two of the UFC's best.

Paul has brought a lot of attention to a sport that needed a spark. For Le'Veon Bell to challenge him to a fight shows the star power that Paul has.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by LeRon Haire