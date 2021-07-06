Madden 22 player ratings: Predicting the 5 highest-rated Chicago Bears players

Madden 22 ratings aside, the Chicago Bears were a trainwreck last year.

When last season was approaching, Bears fans held out some hope, hanging onto the team's Madden 21 rating. Those expectations were dashed hard and early, though. Chicago finished third in the NFC North and tied for 15th overall.

This year is looking up for the Bears with rookie QB Justin Fields in the fray. The Bears also have some young stars ready to take the next step in their career.

Chicago had just one player with at least a 90 rating during Madden 21's launch: LB Khalil Mack. WR Allen Robinson joined him later in the season.

Looking towards Madden 22, the Bears could possibly have three of four players in the 90s and Mack has the best chance for a 99 rating on the team. Here's a look at the five players most likely to have the highest rating on the Bears roster in Madden 22.

Predicted top 5 Madden 22 player ratings for Chicago Bears

#1 - Khalil Mack

Madden 21 launch rating - 97

Madden 21 Super Bowl rating - 97

Madden 22 launch - 98

Khalil Mack: the NFL's best edge defender 😤🥇 pic.twitter.com/RnxVbWrNYz — PFF (@PFF) May 25, 2021

Khalil Mack was named the most complete pass-rusher for 2021 by PFF. Mack was named in the All-Pro Second Team in 2020 and has gone to the last five Pro Bowls. In 16 games, Mack had 50 tackles, nine sacks and an interception.

However, the stats and numbers don't paint a clear picture of his potential. If he can hit double digits in sacks this season, he could find himself in the 99 club.

#2 - WR Allen Robinson

Madden 21 launch rating - 89

Madden 21 Super Bowl rating - 90

Madden 22 launch rating - 92

Allen Robinson is trending, so here is @AllenRobinson making defenders look bad and his QBs look good.



As always #ExtendArob



pic.twitter.com/IMqE10tgVA — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) July 5, 2021

Robinson is PFF's fourth-best WR for 2021, which is quite the feat after the season he just had.

Allen Robinson had the highest number of inaccurate targets last year and suffered from poor QB play. He played well enough for the Bears to put the franchise tag on him after a career-high 102 catches for 1,250 yards and six TDs. His Madden 22 rating should rise if Justin Fields has a good year.

#3 - FS Eddie Jackson

Madden 21 launch rating - 89

Madden 21 Super Bowl rating - 89

Madden 22 launch rating - 90

Eddie Jackson is a two-time Pro Bowler and is ranked as the 23rd-best safety for the upcoming season. Jackson had a career-high 82 tackles and had six in the postseason. Chicago's secondary appears to be on the rise even after losing Kyle Fuller.

#4 - MLB Roquan Smith

Madden 21 launch rating - 83

Madden 21 Super Bowl rating - 87

Madden 22 launch rating - 89

#TeachtapeTuesday via Bears LB Roquan Smith using processing, quickness, & play strength to read screen & make the solo tackle to prevent a big gain pic.twitter.com/Ij5UYvykSb — The Scouting Academy (@TheScoutAcademy) June 29, 2021

Roquan Smith played well enough to be named in the All-Pro Second Team and had his fifth-year option picked up early. In 2020, Smith had a career-high 139 tackles with four sacks, two INTs and seven passes defended.

Smith was ranked as the eighth-best LB going into the season. It would be a surprise if he didn't have a rating in the 90s in Madden 22.

#5 - LE Akiem Hicks

Madden 21 launch rating - 88

Madden 21 Super Bowl rating - 88

Madden 22 launch rating - 86

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

In 15 games last year, Hicks had 49 tackles and 3.5 sacks. Like Khalil Mack, Hicks' numbers don't match his actual performance.

At 31, he is still seen as an elite run defender who can play for several years more as a massive body able to stuff the run. His Madden 22 player rating will likely hover around the low 80s as he finishes his career.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha