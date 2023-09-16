Madden 24 relocation uniforms: All you need to know

Madden 24 is the latest iteration of the famous American football video game, and it has been flying off shelves since its release earlier this month. There are many features to savor in Madden 24, with one of the cultural favorites being the franchise relocation feature.

This feature entails that a team owner can take a Madden 24 franchise to another city and rebrand. The beauty of this isn't merely about the football but also the branding, business and balance that comes with it.

On Madden 24, there are 34 cities to relocate to. Of these 34, 15 are new additions with unique uniform options and over 40 possible franchise names.

Here's all you need to know about the relocation uniforms in Madden 24:

Madden 24 relocation cities

There are 29 cities in the NFL, with New York City, Los Angeles, and the D.C. area having two franchises each. As such, a significant number of cities have no NFL teams. Thankfully, Madden 24 has the perfect solution for the underrepresentation.

Here's a concise list of cities you can relocate to, as well as their city perks:

Albuquerque: average market size, loyal personality

Anchorage: small market size, laid-back personality

Austin: large market size, front-runner personality

Brooklyn: huge market size, hardcore personality.

Buenos Aires: huge market size, hardcore personality

Canton: small market size, hardcore personality

Chicago: huge market size, hardcore personality

Columbus: large market size, front-runner personality

Dublin: decent market size, laid-back personality

Honolulu: decent market size, hardcore personality

Houston: huge market size, loyal personality

London: huge market size, loyal personality

Louisville: average market size, hardcore personality

Melbourne: huge market size, hardcore personality

Memphis: average market size, laid-back personality

Mexico City: huge market size, hardcore personality

Montreal: large market size, front-runner personality

Oakland: decent market size, front-runner personality

Oklahoma City: average market size, loyal personality

Omaha: decent market size, hardcore personality

Orlando: decent market size, front-runner personality

Paris: large market size, front-runner personality

Portland: average market size, hardcore personality

Rio de Janeiro: huge market size, hardcore personality

Sacramento: decent market size, laid-back personality

Salt Lake City: small market size, loyal personality

San Antonio: large market size, loyal personality

San Diego: large market size, laid-back personality

San Juan: small market size, loyal personality

St. Louis: small market size, laid-back personality

Tokyo: huge market size, loyal personality

Toronto: huge market size, loyal personality

Vancouver: average market size, laid-back personality

Virginia Beach: decent market size, laid-back personality

Madden 24 Relocation Uniforms

Of course, after relocating a franchise to your chosen location, it's high time that you pick a befitting uniform. Madden 24 practically spoils users with options, as there are numerous Madden 24 team names and uniforms that you can use in the video game.

Here's a rundown of the generated names and primary and alternate uniform colors:

Antlers

Home: green and white with brown accents

Away: white and brown with green accents

Alt: green and brown

Armadillos

Home: red and black with gold accents

Away: white and gold with red accents

Alt: gold and red

Aviators

Home: black and white with blue accents

Away: white and blue with black accents

Alt: blue and black with white accents.

Bison

Home: orange and white with blue accents

Away: white and blue with an orange stripe on the pants

Alt: blue and orange with white accents

Black Knights

Home: red and white with black accents

Away: white and red with black accents

Alt: black with red and white accents

Blues

Home: blue with white and black accents

Away: white with blue accents

Alt: gray with blue and white accents

Bulls

Home: black with gray and gold accents

Away: white and gold with black accents

Alt: gold and blue with white accents

Caps

Home: blue and white with red accents

Away: white and blue with red accents

Alt: red and blue with white accents

Condors

Home: purple and white with pink accents

Away: white and pink with purple accents

Alt: pink and purple with white accents

Desperados

Home: black and gray with red accents

Away: white and red with black accents

Alt: red with white, gray, and black accents

Dragons

Home: red and black with white accents

Away: white and red with black accents

Alt: black and gray with red accents

Dreadnoughts

Home: blue and gold with white accents

Away: white and blue with gold accents

Alt: gold and gray

Elks

Home: blue and orange with gray accents

Away: white and blue with orange accents

Alt: orange and white with blue accents

Golden Eagles

Home: blue and white with green accents

Away: white and green with red accents

Alt: green and red with white accents

Huskies

Home: black and white with blue accents

Away: white and blue

Alt: blue and black with white accents

Lumberjacks

Home: red and brown with white accents

Away: white with red accents

Alt: white and red

Monarchs

Home: blue and white with red accents

Away: white and red with blue accents

Alt: red and blue with white accents

Mounties

Home: blue and gold with white accents

Away: white and red with black accents

Alt: red and black with white accents

Night Hawks

Home: purple and white with black and gold accents

Away: white and black with purple and gold accents

Alt: black and purple, white and gold accents

Oilers (exclusively for Houston)

Home: red and white with blue accents

Away: white and blue with red accents

Alt: blue and red with white accents

Orbits

Home: dark blue and gray

Away: off-white and white with blue accents

Alt: gray and dark blue

Pioneers

Home: Brown and white with orange and gray accents

Away: white and orange with gray accents

Alt: orange and brown with gray accents

Redwoods

Home: green and white with a brown striped helmet

Away: white and brown with green accents

Alt: brown and green with white accents

River Hogs

Home: black and blue with white accents

Away: white and gray with blue accents

Alt: blue and black with white accents

Sentinels

Home: blue and gray with black accents and two-tone shoes

Away: white and black with blue accents

Alt: black and white with blue accents

Shamrocks

Home: green and white

Away: white and green

Alt: green with white accents and orange shoe tips.

Snowhawks

Home: black and white with blue accents and gold shoe tips

Away: white and light blue with black accents and blue shoe tips

Alt: blue and black with white accents

Steamers

Home: black and white with red accents

Away: white and black with red accents

Alt: red and white

Thunderbirds

Home: red and white with orange accents

Away: white with red and orange accents

Alt: orange with white and red accents

Tigers

Home: orange and white with black accents

Away: white and black with orange accents

Alt: black and orange with white accents

Wizards

Home: purple and gold with white accents

Away: white and black with purple accents

Alt: gold and purple with white accents

Voyagers

Home: black and white with gold accents

Away: white and gold with blue accents

Alt: yellow and blue with white accents

How to relocate a franchise in Madden 24

To relocate a Madden 24 franchise from city to city, all you need to do is load up Franchise mode as an owner, pick a franchise with a stadium rating below 20, go over to stadium options, and pick out your new team name, uniforms and city.

Once you've done this, you can choose from one of the options above and craft your brand-new Madden 24 franchise to your taste.