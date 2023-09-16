Madden 24 relocation uniforms: All you need to know

Madden 24 is the latest iteration of the famous American football video game, and it has been flying off shelves since its release earlier this month. There are many features to savor in Madden 24, with one of the cultural favorites being the franchise relocation feature.
This feature entails that a team owner can take a Madden 24 franchise to another city and rebrand. The beauty of this isn't merely about the football but also the branding, business and balance that comes with it.
On Madden 24, there are 34 cities to relocate to. Of these 34, 15 are new additions with unique uniform options and over 40 possible franchise names.
Here's all you need to know about the relocation uniforms in Madden 24:
Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator
Madden 24 relocation cities
There are 29 cities in the NFL, with New York City, Los Angeles, and the D.C. area having two franchises each. As such, a significant number of cities have no NFL teams. Thankfully, Madden 24 has the perfect solution for the underrepresentation.
Here's a concise list of cities you can relocate to, as well as their city perks:
- Albuquerque: average market size, loyal personality
- Anchorage: small market size, laid-back personality
- Austin: large market size, front-runner personality
- Brooklyn: huge market size, hardcore personality.
- Buenos Aires: huge market size, hardcore personality
- Canton: small market size, hardcore personality
- Chicago: huge market size, hardcore personality
- Columbus: large market size, front-runner personality
- Dublin: decent market size, laid-back personality
- Honolulu: decent market size, hardcore personality
- Houston: huge market size, loyal personality
- London: huge market size, loyal personality
- Louisville: average market size, hardcore personality
- Melbourne: huge market size, hardcore personality
- Memphis: average market size, laid-back personality
- Mexico City: huge market size, hardcore personality
- Montreal: large market size, front-runner personality
- Oakland: decent market size, front-runner personality
- Oklahoma City: average market size, loyal personality
- Omaha: decent market size, hardcore personality
- Orlando: decent market size, front-runner personality
- Paris: large market size, front-runner personality
- Portland: average market size, hardcore personality
- Rio de Janeiro: huge market size, hardcore personality
- Sacramento: decent market size, laid-back personality
- Salt Lake City: small market size, loyal personality
- San Antonio: large market size, loyal personality
- San Diego: large market size, laid-back personality
- San Juan: small market size, loyal personality
- St. Louis: small market size, laid-back personality
- Tokyo: huge market size, loyal personality
- Toronto: huge market size, loyal personality
- Vancouver: average market size, laid-back personality
- Virginia Beach: decent market size, laid-back personality
Madden 24 Relocation Uniforms
Of course, after relocating a franchise to your chosen location, it's high time that you pick a befitting uniform. Madden 24 practically spoils users with options, as there are numerous Madden 24 team names and uniforms that you can use in the video game.
Here's a rundown of the generated names and primary and alternate uniform colors:
Antlers
- Home: green and white with brown accents
- Away: white and brown with green accents
- Alt: green and brown
Armadillos
- Home: red and black with gold accents
- Away: white and gold with red accents
- Alt: gold and red
Aviators
- Home: black and white with blue accents
- Away: white and blue with black accents
- Alt: blue and black with white accents.
Bison
- Home: orange and white with blue accents
- Away: white and blue with an orange stripe on the pants
- Alt: blue and orange with white accents
Black Knights
- Home: red and white with black accents
- Away: white and red with black accents
- Alt: black with red and white accents
Blues
- Home: blue with white and black accents
- Away: white with blue accents
- Alt: gray with blue and white accents
Bulls
- Home: black with gray and gold accents
- Away: white and gold with black accents
- Alt: gold and blue with white accents
Caps
- Home: blue and white with red accents
- Away: white and blue with red accents
- Alt: red and blue with white accents
Condors
- Home: purple and white with pink accents
- Away: white and pink with purple accents
- Alt: pink and purple with white accents
Desperados
- Home: black and gray with red accents
- Away: white and red with black accents
- Alt: red with white, gray, and black accents
Dragons
- Home: red and black with white accents
- Away: white and red with black accents
- Alt: black and gray with red accents
Dreadnoughts
- Home: blue and gold with white accents
- Away: white and blue with gold accents
- Alt: gold and gray
Elks
- Home: blue and orange with gray accents
- Away: white and blue with orange accents
- Alt: orange and white with blue accents
Golden Eagles
- Home: blue and white with green accents
- Away: white and green with red accents
- Alt: green and red with white accents
Huskies
- Home: black and white with blue accents
- Away: white and blue
- Alt: blue and black with white accents
Lumberjacks
- Home: red and brown with white accents
- Away: white with red accents
- Alt: white and red
Monarchs
- Home: blue and white with red accents
- Away: white and red with blue accents
- Alt: red and blue with white accents
Mounties
- Home: blue and gold with white accents
- Away: white and red with black accents
- Alt: red and black with white accents
Night Hawks
- Home: purple and white with black and gold accents
- Away: white and black with purple and gold accents
- Alt: black and purple, white and gold accents
Oilers (exclusively for Houston)
- Home: red and white with blue accents
- Away: white and blue with red accents
- Alt: blue and red with white accents
Orbits
- Home: dark blue and gray
- Away: off-white and white with blue accents
- Alt: gray and dark blue
Pioneers
- Home: Brown and white with orange and gray accents
- Away: white and orange with gray accents
- Alt: orange and brown with gray accents
Redwoods
- Home: green and white with a brown striped helmet
- Away: white and brown with green accents
- Alt: brown and green with white accents
River Hogs
- Home: black and blue with white accents
- Away: white and gray with blue accents
- Alt: blue and black with white accents
Sentinels
- Home: blue and gray with black accents and two-tone shoes
- Away: white and black with blue accents
- Alt: black and white with blue accents
Shamrocks
- Home: green and white
- Away: white and green
- Alt: green with white accents and orange shoe tips.
Snowhawks
- Home: black and white with blue accents and gold shoe tips
- Away: white and light blue with black accents and blue shoe tips
- Alt: blue and black with white accents
Steamers
- Home: black and white with red accents
- Away: white and black with red accents
- Alt: red and white
Thunderbirds
- Home: red and white with orange accents
- Away: white with red and orange accents
- Alt: orange with white and red accents
Tigers
- Home: orange and white with black accents
- Away: white and black with orange accents
- Alt: black and orange with white accents
Wizards
- Home: purple and gold with white accents
- Away: white and black with purple accents
- Alt: gold and purple with white accents
Voyagers
- Home: black and white with gold accents
- Away: white and gold with blue accents
- Alt: yellow and blue with white accents
How to relocate a franchise in Madden 24
To relocate a Madden 24 franchise from city to city, all you need to do is load up Franchise mode as an owner, pick a franchise with a stadium rating below 20, go over to stadium options, and pick out your new team name, uniforms and city.
Once you've done this, you can choose from one of the options above and craft your brand-new Madden 24 franchise to your taste.