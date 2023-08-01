Justin Fields looks to be the franchise quarterback that the Chicago Bears have been looking for. Fields was the 11th overall pick in the 2021 draft to be that franchise quarterback.

The former Ohio State star hasn't had the team success with Chicago but one ESPN personality sees big things for the 24-year-old.

On Get Up, Mike Greenberg hailed Fields as the league's next superstar signal-caller. He said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The people of Chicago have been waiting all of their lives like a century plus for what they are finally about to have. Write it down, Justin Fields is going to be the next superstar quarterback in the NFL."

Greenberg added:

"Once upon a time, he was the number one prospect in his high school class. He was a spot ahead of Trevor Lawrence… He is set to follow Hurts and Allen again, those two are the modern template for quarterback development.

"They're talented in need of patience and coaching and now look at them, Fields is exactly the same."

Justin Fields threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions last season. He also showed off the wheels, rushing for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns.

Fields became the third quarterback in NFL history to have a 1,000-yard rushing season, joining Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson. However, the Bears star was sacked 55 times in 2022, which was tied for the most.

Where does Justin Fields' 2023 salary stand amongst starting QBs in the NFC North?

Fields with Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff

Fields is in the third season of his four-year, $18,871,957 deal. He is set to make $2,375,632 in 2023. The salary ranks 47th amongst all quarterbacks and last amongst quarterbacks in the NFC North.

Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings leads the way in the division at $30 million. Detroit Lions signal-caller Jared Goff is second at $27.975 million while Jordan Love of the Packers will get $9.7 million this season.

Justin Fields is eligible for a contract extension after this season. We'll see if he can guide the Bears to their first non-losing season since 2020 in 2023.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit ESPN, Get Up, and H/T Sportskeeda.