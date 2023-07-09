New York Jets cap space: Can Aaron Rodgers’ team afford Dalvin Cook and DeAndre Hopkins in 2023?

New York Jets currently have close to $24 million in salary cap room, the fourth highest across the entire NFL. The Jets improved their cap situation by agreeing to a restructured deal with Jordan Whitehead. The safety was due over $10 million just 24 hours ago, but instead of moving him, the Jets got him on a better deal.

With this cap space, the Jets can afford two of the league's premier offensive talents ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Let's take a look at the possibilities.

MLFootball @_MLFootball



“I'm told he had a great visit with New England.”



Regarding 4x Pro Bowl free agent back Dalvin Cook:… INTERESTING: ESPN #NFL insider @JFowlerESPN on @SportsCenter , the #Patriots and #Titans are the “favorites” to land free agent All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins:“I'm told he had a great visit with New England.”Regarding 4x Pro Bowl free agent back Dalvin Cook:… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… INTERESTING: ESPN #NFL insider @JFowlerESPN on @SportsCenter, the #Patriots and #Titans are the “favorites” to land free agent All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins:“I'm told he had a great visit with New England.”Regarding 4x Pro Bowl free agent back Dalvin Cook:… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/uz089xOYxD

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Insider projects Dalvin Cook and DeAndre Hopkins to join forces with Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets

During his recent appearance on the Pat McAfee show, Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter indicated that the Jets could sign Dalvin Cook and DeAndre Hopkins. The renowned journalist said, "I proposed on my podcast that the New York Jets take a run at Dalvin Cook, like that makes sense to me. If you look at the Jet schedule early in the year, it's a gauntlet…, and we don't know how soon and how effective Breece Hall will be coming back from the ACL he suffered in week seven last year. So, Breece Hall is not 100%, and you can complement him with a guy like Dalvin Cook; now maybe you do a deal, Dalvin, and you say DeAndre, and we’d love to have you here too, in New York."

Adam Schefter's words would be music to the ears of Jets' fans, as adding such premier talents to their stacked offense will make them Super Bowl dark horses. Just imagine Aaron Rodgers having the choice of either slinging passes to DeAndre Hopkins or handing off the rock to Dalvin Cook!

The Game Day NFL @TheGameDayNFL



NFL insider Dalvin Cook to the JETS?! @CapsOffPodcastNFL insider @MySportsUpdate lets us know where DeAndre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook could likely land Dalvin Cook to the JETS?! @CapsOffPodcastNFL insider @MySportsUpdate lets us know where DeAndre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook could likely land 👀 https://t.co/YnkKt4yZVg

Could Dalvin Cook and DeAndre Hopkins play together?

The pairing could work out as long as Cook and Hopkins are up for the ride. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh recently said his club would "turn the stones over" on signing Cook.

Furthermore, adding a player of Hopkins' caliber would be immense for Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the Jets' franchise. An expansive receiver room of Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, and Cook will surely give Rodgers more options and make New York the favorites in the AFC East. All that's left to do is some innovative work in the salary cap department.

Poll : 0 votes