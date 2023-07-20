A SHOC signs Olivia Dunne to join Travis Kelce, Jalen Hurts-led stable of athletes one year after $29,000,000 deal

Olivia Dunne has taken social media by storm thanks to her millions of followers on Instagram and TikTok. Now, the LSU gymnast has joined a star-studded list as a SHOC Accelerator energy drink family member.

She joins a list that includes two-time Super Bowl winner Travis Kelce and Pro Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Dunne spoke to the New York Post about being a part of Accelerator:

“What really attracted to me to the Accelerator at first was the loaded roster of top tier athletes that use this and drink it. I mean, Aaron Judge, Travis Kelce — they all use it and they’re obviously amazing athletes. So that’s what really attracted me to this product.”

The LSU gymnast with the SHOC Accelerator drink. Credit: @livvydunne (IG)

Dunne, who joined LSU's gymnastics team in 2020, met Kelce at this year's ESPY awards. She noted that they discussed being a part of the SHOC Accelerator family with the Kansas City Chiefs star:

“The ESPYs were amazing, and he was awesome. We love it, we actually talked about it.”

She has interacted with another athlete in Baby Gronk as she met him on LSU's campus earlier this year. Dunne made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in this year's issue.

How does Olivia Dunne make money?

Olivia Dunne with the LSU Tigers

The talented gymnast takes in around $1 million yearly, most of which comes from various fashion partnerships via NIL deals. These fashion brands include Vuori, American Eagle, and Forever 21.

Olivia Dunne's net worth is reportedly in the $2.3 million range based on her earnings from last year. It is also reported that she makes as much as $31,900 to $43,200 per post on her Instagram.

She also has partnerships with Motorola, Grubhub, Body Armor, Linktree, and the study app Bartleby. There's a strong that her valuation could be higher by the end of this year.

